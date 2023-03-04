As soon as Ardie Savea drew his finger across his throat, you knew the backlash would be fierce.
Having been sin binned for inflaming a melee late in the first half of the Wellington Hurricanes' victory over the Melbourne Rebels, Savea and Rebels scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens exchanged words.
Things got heated, the All Blacks star threatened to slit his throat and had to be ushered from the field.
Within minutes, Twitter had gone into meltdown. Stunned commentators on Stan didn't know what to say.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Savea will face scrutiny from the citing committee. Whether they come down hard remains to be seen.
Already, fans have been split into two camps.
Those who are sympathetic to Savea feel he has apologised, shown remorse and it's time to move on.
Others feel there is no place for such a gesture and he should be rubbed out for weeks, if not months.
In reality, officials have to find a balance between the two viewpoints.
World Rugby, and by extension SANZAAR, have made a deliberate point of using sanctions to change on-field behaviour.
Accidental high tackles and head clashes are punished with multi-week suspensions. Officials will no doubt want to make a point that Savea's gesture won't be tolerated, but does it deserve time out of the game?
In making that determination, it's important to consider the short and long-term impacts of such behaviour.
World Rugby is desperate to protect player safety, defend lawsuits and futureproof the sport. The crackdown on high contact is a direct result of this mindset.
Savea's gesture hurt no one, but it did create a host of negative headlines and may have driven fans away from the game. The short-term fall out is significant, even if it isn't the existential threat concussions provide.
Expect SANZAAR to cite Savea and offer a small suspension, with a reduction for past good behaviour. Anyone wanting a long-term ban will be disappointed, but plenty will feel he doesn't deserve any time on the sidelines.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.