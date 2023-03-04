Plenty has changed since Jack Debreczeni last played rugby in Melbourne.
On that occasion, the flyhalf ran out for the Waikato Chiefs to take on the Melbourne Rebels, the team who first handed him an opportunity in Super Rugby.
The emotions were raw and Debreczeni didn't quite know what the future held.
Four years later, the 29-year-old is back in Melbourne and preparing to lead the ACT Brumbies into a showdown with the Auckland Blues on Sunday afternoon.
The emotions this time are different, Debreczeni in a different phase of his life and career. While his time with the Rebels laid the groundwork for his career, stints in New Zealand and Japan allowed the playmaker to find peace on and off the field.
"The years in Melbourne were hugely important," Debreczeni said. "I learnt a lot of tough lessons around my game, how to be a professional athlete, things not to do.
"It was hugely important and I've grown a lot more away from the field in the last couple of years. That's had a big impact in my life and on the field.
"Being in a different environment and culture was pretty special, I learnt a lot in New Zealand. Everywhere I've been since leaving the Rebels, I've learnt different life lessons. Being in a different environment, whether it's rugby or culturally in New Zealand and Japan, has been very important the last couple of years."
Debreczeni has thrived in his return to Australia and was among the Brumbies standouts throughout the preseason.
With the Wallabies stars yet to return from international duties, the flyhalf stepped up as a leader.
Two composed performances in the trials followed and Debreczeni was rewarded with first crack at the No.10 jumper.
A 31-25 victory over the NSW Waratahs followed and the 29-year-old retained the role for this weekend.
The start comes as coach Stephen Larkham continues to ease his Wallabies back into action, with halves Nic White and Noah Lolesio set to play from the bench for the second week in a row.
Lolesio is likely to return to the starting side next weekend, however Debreczeni isn't pondering that possibility. Instead, he is determined to do everything he can to lead the Brumbies past the Blues.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and want to make the most of it when it comes," he said. "I'll do my role for the team and put my body on the line. That's the only thing I can focus on, controlling what I can control.
"I can't worry [about selections], I can only focus on what I can do. Whoever's playing 10, me and Noah are supportive of each other. It's awesome we have the full support of the other person. I'll just keep trying to play and do my role for the team."
Sunday's clash with the Blues is set to provide an indication of where the Brumbies are placed early in the season.
Auckland thumped the Otago Highlanders 60-20 last weekend and were the competition's benchmark last year.
The Blues side is littered with All Blacks, the likes of Dalton Papalii and Hoskins Sotutu laying the platform up front.
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett will steer the ship at flyhalf and Debreczeni is looking forward to lining up opposite him.
"The Blues are big, strong and powerful, and like to throw the ball around," he said. "We have a gameplan to counter that and we'll put it into practice on Sunday. We're playing a good team, probably the best team in the competition, it's a good challenge and an opportunity to see where we're at.
"Beauden is a world-class player. He does the basics really well, he's got the X-factor with his speed, you have to keep an eye on him. He's a hugely talented player and has been really consistent for the last couple of years.
"It will be a good old battle. You can see where you're at as a player when you're playing other players like that."
