The Canberra Capitals' 2022/23 WNBL campaign might have officially ended in a loss, but Saturday night concluded on a high with Jade Melbourne claiming the top honour at their end of season awards.
Melbourne was the toast of the team in the ceremony that followed their final game against the finals-bound Perth Lynx on Saturday night.
Before another standout performance in the 107-94 defeat where they only had seven healthy players, the 20-year-old guard won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, averaging over 13 points a game, and totalling 110 rebounds, 115 assists and 34 steals this season.
Melbourne (15 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds) is also up for the WNBL's MVP and Breakout Player of the Year award which will be announced on Sunday night.
"This is wonderfully deserved through consistent performances, amazing personal moments, leadership, growth, toughness and her innate, infectious joy," Veal said of the league's average assists leader.
American import Nicole Munger was another winner on the night, despite not suiting up to face the Lynx, with her concussion from last week's game forcing her late withdrawal.
She might've arrived mid-year to Canberra, but quickly she proved to be invaluable, and was rewarded for her positive influence on and off the court by being voted the Players' Player.
"[Munger is] a true teammate who shows up every day with kindness, gratitude, dedication, hard work and selflessness - exacts what the Players' Player is all about," Veal said.
Defensive Player of the Year Bec Pizzey finished in the top-10 in the WNBL for average blocks, and was a Swiss army knife all season, playing wherever Veal needed her when injuries piled up in the squad.
"Week in, week out, Pizzey battled the leagues giants," Veal said.
"She did it with discipline, assertiveness, mobility, smarts and a subtly large amount of grit."
Teenage Opal Shaneice Swain meanwhile topped off a stunning 33-point game and breakout season with another achievement - named the Capital on the Rise.
"This season showed more than a glimpse of what's to come for Shaneice Swain," Veal said of the Queenslander.
"She's had huge growth as a person and player through managing personal struggles, youthful nerves, all whilst taking it up to many of the league's best players."
Fans were also recognised with the '6th Player' award for turning out in big numbers despite the team's lack of wins, as seen in a new season record attendance of 1704.
It's been a rocky road for Veal in her debut season as head coach. However throughout the hurdles, she garnered ample praise from the Capitals squad as they bought into her game plan to "play with joy and play hard".
That mantra was clear to see on Saturday during Domestic Violence Awareness Round.
The squad knew it would be the last time they all played together, with a squad shake-up on the horizon, and they looked keen to go out with a bang.
The Capitals kept the fourth-on-the-ladder Lynx honest all game, playing tough, and attacking at will, whatever the outcome.
They trailed by nine points at the first break and at half-time were down by 12 (56-44).
But they never took their foot off the pedal and lifted in the third quarter to reduce the deficit to six (79-73), helped by an Abby Solway buzzer-beater.
A nail-biting final quarter saw Canberra threaten an upset, but they couldn't quite get on top.
LA Sparks rookie Rae Burrell had her shooting shoes on, as did veteran Britt Smart, but Swain was easily the best on court for the Capitals.
The 19-year-old was a machine from three-point range (8/15), including a crazy spin-and-splash effort in the third quarter.
"With only seven bodies... the effort, the heart, we played as hard as we could so couldn't be happier with the way they all showed up tonight," Veal said post-game.
"It's the end of the season and there's a mixed bag of emotions. There's relief and sadness it's over, and a chapter is closed and now we write a new one next year.
"It's been a wild ride but a lot of lessons and a lot of memories that's for sure."
Nearly the whole squad including Veal will head to Melbourne for the WNBL Awards on Sunday, where the latter is also a nominee for coach of the year, before Mad Monday celebrations and final farewells put a book-end on the season.
Perth Lynx 107 (S Whitcomb 22, C Bibby 19) bt Canberra Capitals 94 (S Swain 33, B Smart 16)
Melanie Dinjaski
