The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Capitals MVP Jade Melbourne, Opal Shaneice Swain stand tall in season finale celebration

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 4 2023 - 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Melbourne was on fire in the Capitals' last game of the year. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Capitals' 2022/23 WNBL campaign might have officially ended in a loss, but Saturday night concluded on a high with Jade Melbourne claiming the top honour at their end of season awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.