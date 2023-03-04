The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A-League Women: Michelle Heyman hat-trick takes Canberra United's winning streak to four

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 4 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United striker Michelle Heyman celebrates her hat-trick in Saturday's victory. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich knew he had to keep the faith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.