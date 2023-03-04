A stunning bowling performance has set the stage for Weston Creek Molonglo to climb into the top two on the final day of the Cricket ACT regular season.
Entering the weekend in third, Creek bowled second-placed Ginninderra out for just 69. Aidan Cowie claimed stunning figures of 4-8, while Joe Slater picked up three wickets and Djali Bloomfield two.
Skipper John Rogers led the way in the second innings, scoring 99 as his side reached 6-248 at stumps to claim first-innings points. Weston Creek Molonglo will push for an outright win on Sunday, with the minor premiership not out of the question.
Current competition leaders Queanbeyan will need to deliver with the bat to overcome Western District and secure first place.
Alex Corver scored 117 as the Lions reached 308 before striking with the new ball. Queanbeyan lost their openers early and are 2-39 at stumps.
Elsewhere, ANU claimed a three-wicket win over North Canberra Gungahlin. Having bowled their opponents out for 165, opener Eric Bell set the tone for the win with an attacking 82. Wickets fell at regular intervals, however ANU eventually made their way to victory.
Fourth-placed Eastlake endured a long day in the field as Tuggeranong Valley looked to finish their season off on a high.
Josh Staines is not out overnight at 194, with veteran Shane Devoy 85* in a mammoth first-innings of 5-465.
