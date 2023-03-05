Labor's proposed changes to double the tax rate on superannuation nests worth more than $3 million has been labelled as "reckless" by the opposition, who warns it will disadvantage younger Australians.
Liberal Party treasury spokesperson Angus Taylor says the Coalition will repeal the changes if it wins at the next election in 2025.
But Treasurer Jim Chalmers described the comments as a "ridiculous" and "dishonest" scare campaign.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier this week announced a proposal to raise the concessional tax rate to 30 per cent on future earnings for super balances above $3 million from 2025-26.
The decision would affect less than 80,000 people, he said.
Mr Albanese said it would be "irresponsible" not to make the decision, pointing to 17 people having over $100 million in their superannuation accounts and one individual with more than $400 million in their account.
The Albanese government's announcement has sparked a fierce row with both the opposition and the Greens, with Labor needing the support of the minor party plus two crossbenchers in order for it to pass the upper house.
But Mr Taylor said the value of that $3 million threshold meant those at the beginning of their superannuation savings will be impacted disproportionately in the future.
"The reality is this policy is flawed. In some respects, it's reckless and it will have a far bigger reach - a much bigger reach - than Labor is pretending," Mr Taylor told ABC's Insiders.
"If you're a younger Australian in your 20s now, you're not going to be facing, in real terms, a $3 million threshold, you're going to be facing something closer to a third of that.
"So many, many more Australians will be affected and impacted by this than the Labor Party has told Australians."
It follows calls by independent ACT senator David Pocock earlier this week to consider lowering the proposed threshold to $2 million but having the figure account for indexation.
Dr Chalmers hit back at Mr Taylor's comments, saying 99.5 per cent of Australians would remain unaffected by the proposal.
"We do need to take difficult decisions in the budget. This is a particularly modest change but a meaningful one," he said.
"What we saw today from Angus Taylor is a plethora of lies, dishonesty and increasingly ridiculous smear campaigns that don't stand up to the facts."
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke also earlier defended against the opposition's attacks on Sky News, saying the changes put forward were only modest ones and necessary to lower spiralling levels of government debt.
"How can we have a situation where we keep hurtling towards a time where superannuation tax concessions cost more than the age pension, which is where we're heading," Mr Burke said on Sunday.
"If you've got more than $3 million, good on you, you'll still get a tax concession, it just won't be as generous as for what it is for the 99.5 per cent of Australian balances."
The Greens have called for a further boost on tax rates for super accounts, with the party proposing the threshold be lowered from $3 million to $1.9 million, and for the changes to come into effect from July this year.
Costings from the Parliamentary Budget Office have shown those changes would affect 210,000 people and raise $54.6 billion over the next decade.
Australia Institute senior economist Matt Grudnoff said if the 15 per cent tax concession threshold on super earnings was lowered to $1.9 million, and indexed, it would affect around 150,000 people and save about $4 billion a year when fully implemented.
The government's proposed $3 million cap would affect 79,300 people and would generate around $2 billion in annual savings when fully implemented.
- with AAP
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
