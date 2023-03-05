Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday.
Osman Fofanah has not been seen or heard from since about 8pm on Saturday. He was last seen in Moncrieff.
He is described as being of African appearance, about 170cm (5'7") tall, with a slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey track suit pants, and red and white sneakers.
Police and Osman's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
Anyone who has seen Osman or who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference number 7368802.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
