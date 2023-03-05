The Canberra Times
Osman Fofanah was last seen in Moncrieff around 8pm on Saturday

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 5 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
The parents of Osman Fofanah are desperate to hear from their son. Picture supplied

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday.

