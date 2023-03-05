The Canberra Times
Teenager who went missing found safe and well

By Peter Brewer
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:28am, first published March 5 2023 - 1:30pm
A teenager who went missing has been found safe and well, police say.

Peter Brewer

