Establish committees of heads of agencies to mirror all cabinet committees. It's likely such committees already exist in some form but there would be advantages in formalising and extending them.

Establish a machinery of government committee of cabinet to provide ministerial focus on public service reform and the operation of the administration as a whole.

Amend the Public Service Act to abolish the Secretaries Board and establish a Management Advisory Committee to be chaired by the public service commissioner and including the secretaries of PM&C, Finance, three or four other agencies on a rotation basis and a union/staff representative. The committee could promote good practice by publishing learned papers and holding seminars while reports on its activities being included in the public service commissioner's annual report.