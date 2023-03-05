The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

WNBL: Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal up for coach of year in two-win season

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated March 5 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Capitals' coach Kristen Veal at their last game of the season. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Kristen Veal has been a steady and measured figure for the Canberra Capitals in a rollercoaster of a season, but the mention of being WNBL coach of the year does make her visibly uncomfortable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.