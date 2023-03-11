Taking place in early 1960s California, Lessons in Chemistry focuses on Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist frustrated by workplace sexism who unexpectedly finds herself hosting a cooking show. Although it's Garmus' publishing debut, it's not her first novel: Garmus calls it "my 2.5". Despite working full-time as a copywriter and creative director, she wrote half a book in Seattle, years ago - "I knew it wasn't going anywhere, so I stopped doing that" - and then another book while living in Switzerland. Determined to find a publisher for that book, a 700-page epic, Garmus submitted it to nearly a hundred agents. No. 98 was the first to write back, sending a "really harsh email" admonishing her for writing a book of such length.