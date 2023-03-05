A critical incident investigation has been launched following the death of a man while held in custody at the Goulburn police station.
NSW police had arrested the 54-year-old man around noon on Sunday for an alleged aggravated break and enter of a premises on Hume Street.
He was taken to the Goulburn police station where he complained of chest pains.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called, but the man collapsed a short time later. CPR was commenced but the man could not be revived.
A critical incident investigation team from Murray River Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.
That investigation will be subject to an independent review by the Monaro Police District and a report prepared for the coroner.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
