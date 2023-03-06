The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Raiders shuffle decks with Elliott Whitehead and Corey Harawire-Naera for Dolphins clash

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders will call on at least one new face as they attempt to spoil the Dolphins' party, but coach Ricky Stuart is still weighing up positional changes for a historic clash at Redcliffe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.