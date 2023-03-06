The Canberra Raiders will call on at least one new face as they attempt to spoil the Dolphins' party, but coach Ricky Stuart is still weighing up positional changes for a historic clash at Redcliffe.
The Raiders will be the first team to play the Dolphins at their home ground on Saturday afternoon, with the NRL's newest team still riding high after a shock round-one victory.
The task Raiders' was already hard enough, especially after watching the Dolphins bash the Roosters. But now they'll do it without Jordan Rapana, who accepted a three-game ban for a shoulder charge.
Albert Hopoate, James Schiller, Jed Stuart and Semi Valemei will be the contenders to replace Rapana, or Stuart could opt for experience by adding Jarrod Croker to the centres and pushing Harley Smith-Shields to the wing.
Rapana's ban has created another selection decision for Stuart, who had already made back-row changes in a round-one loss to the Cowboys when he moved "inspirational" leader Elliott Whitehead to lock.
Whitehead shifted to the No. 13 role with Corey Harawira-Naera moving to the edge.
"Both boys have got the ability to play in both positions and sometimes when the workload is like it was, you can move Elliott out," Stuart said.
"Elliott's game was enormous. His workload and leadership, his tackle count (33) and metres (79), I thought for 80 minutes in those conditions having to go in the middle and then on the edge as well, it was inspirational."
Horsburgh tipped Whitehead to stay put at lock and while he was impressed with their second-half fight against the Cowboys - something which was at times lacking last season - the squad don't want to return to the capital next week winless.
"We'll roll with that until it doesn't work," Horsburgh said of Whitehead's position. "But it looks like it worked well. Hopefully we build off it and get some momentum from that one.
"We can't start the year with two losses, so it's a big week. We've got to bounce back from the loss and get a win."
Whitehead is not the only shuffle in the Raiders deck for their trip to Brisbane's east.
Pasami Saulo could also retain his role in Josh Papali'i's place if the Origin star doesn't recover from his injury in time for round two, and Sebastian Kris is set to continue filling in for Xavier Savage at fullback until the latter's broken jaw heals.
"I don't think I've ever coached a team that had so little football in one half," Stuart said proudly of his side's efforts in tropical Queensland.
"To make over 100 more tackles in the first half and then come back to an 18-all score line shows us a lot of heart and character in the team.
"It's easy to build on the football side of it if you've got heart and character."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
