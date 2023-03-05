Weston Creek Molonglo are confident their new brand of cricket, dubbed 'Buckball' will lead them all the way to the Cricket ACT two-day title.
The side came from the clouds to claim the competition's minor premiership, climbing from third to first on a stunning weekend.
Weston Creek Molonglo secured an outright victory over Ginninderra, relegating the Tigers to third.
Queanbeyan, previously unbeaten in two-day play this summer then fell to Western District, their first red-ball win of the season.
That allowed Creek to leapfrog the side into first place and secure pole position heading into next week's semi-finals. Eastlake finished fourth.
Veteran Rob Trickett said the minor premiership wasn't on the team's radar heading into the match but is confident they are peaking at the right time of year.
"We hadn't really thought about it," Trickett said. "We wanted to play well against Ginninderra because we were thinking we were going to be playing them again in the semi-final. To have a few results go our way is pretty good. A home final at Stirling will be great."
With two outright victories to close out the season, Weston Creek Molonglo have dubbed their new mindset 'Buckball'.
"Buckball is just being yourself and playing with freedom," Trickett said.
"At the start of the year we were struggling to work out what we wanted to do but after Christmas we've been more free with the way we're playing."
ANU 7-167 bt NORTH CANBERRA GUNGAHLIN 165, TUGERRANONG VALLEY 534 drew EASTLAKE 1-137, WESTON CREEK MOLONGLO 9d-301 bt GINNINDERRA 69 & 204, WESTERN DISTRICT 308 bt QUEANBEYAN 236
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
