March 18: The picture book Cloudspotting by Samantha Tidy and Susannah Crispe will be launched by at 11.30am at the Yarralumla Yacht Club. Supported by The Book Cow, the launch will take place on the MV Southern Cross (tethered to the jetty) with craft, storytime and morning tea. Tickets are limited. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 19: At Muse at 3pm, Hugh Mackay, author of The Therapist, a story of deception, ambiguity, lust and love, will be in conversation with The Canberra Times' features editor Sally Pryor. Tickets $10 ($40 with a copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 19: At The Book Cow at 3pm, Canberra author Sarah Wallace's children's picture book Emma's Freckles, inspired by Irish mythology, will be launched. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 21: At 6pm, marking 150 years of maritime unions in Australia, Diane Kirkby will deliver the ANU Archives annual lecture, Here to Stay! Militancy and longevity in Australia's maritime labour history, in the auditorium, new RSSS building, ANU. Registrations at archives.anu.edu.au/events.
March 21: At Muse at 8pm, Translations Book Club will be reading two books by Jhumpa Lahiri, the novel Whereabouts (which she translated into English) and the essay collection Translating Myself and Others. See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 26: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Wallace, author of Political Lives: Australian prime ministers and their biographers, will be in conversation with political journalist Tom McIlroy. Tickets: $10 (entry only)/ $45 (includes a discounted copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, MacArthur award-winning inventor and engineer Saul Griffith will be in conversation with Emma Aisbett on his new Quarterly Essay, The Wires That Bind. Electrification and community renewal, a compelling vision of green energy at a local level. Cinema. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 29: At 5.30pm in the National Library of Australia theatre and online, historian Allen Mawer will discuss his new book, East by West: The New Navigation of Ferdinand Magellan, with Dr Martin Woods. $10 Friends/$15 non-members. See: nla.gov.au.
March 29: At Muse at 6.30pm, OzLit Book Club will be reading Hankari Chandran's Song of the Sun God, a tale of war, migration and family. See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 30: The Book Cow presents An Evening with Belinda Jeffery at 6pm at Winning Appliances, 80 Giles Street, Kingston where she will discuss her book In Belinda's Kitchen and you can taste some of her dishes. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 31: Woden Seniors' Big Book Fair will be held on 31 March and April 1 and 2 at the Woden Seniors' Club, Corinna Street, Woden from 10am to 4pm daily with books, DVDs, CDs, games and more. Some collectors' items will be for sale at the President's Table; and beautiful watercolour paintings produced by the Woden Seniors art group will also be available.
April 2: At Muse at 3pm, Toni Jordan will discuss her novel Prettier If She Smiled More, about a woman's personal and professional problems. Tickets $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 3: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Brendan McCaffrie, Michelle Grattan and Chris Wallace will be in conversation on their edited book, The Morrison Government. Governing through crisis, 2019-2022 at Cinema Kambri cultural centre. ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 11: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Pip Williams will be in conversation with Karen Viggers on Williams' new novel The Bookbinder of Jericho, set in the same Oxford world as her international bestseller The Dictionary of Lost Words. Cinema, Kambri cultural centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am the Book Cow, 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
The remaining Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meetings for the first half of 2023 are as follows (all on Wednesdays): April 5, May 3 and June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
