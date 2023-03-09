March 31: Woden Seniors' Big Book Fair will be held on 31 March and April 1 and 2 at the Woden Seniors' Club, Corinna Street, Woden from 10am to 4pm daily with books, DVDs, CDs, games and more. Some collectors' items will be for sale at the President's Table; and beautiful watercolour paintings produced by the Woden Seniors art group will also be available.