Once in Mississippi, Emmett helped his cousins' family with the cotton harvest. Then, on a visit with his cousins to a store in the tiny town of Money, he flirted with an attractive 21-year-old, the married proprietor, Carolyn Bryan (Haley Bennett), while they were alone inside. Accounts differed, but outside he whistled at the woman for all the world to see. As soon as that happened, he was bundled into a car as he and his cousins fled the scene. There could be deadly retribution for that sort of thing.