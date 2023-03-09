The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Colin Mendelsohn | National Health and Medical Research Council releases flawed advice on e-cigarettes

By Colin Mendelsohn
March 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to vaping policy in Australia have the potential to save lives. Picture Getty Images

Australia's peak health and medical research body, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), has published flawed advice on electronic cigarettes which puts Australian lives at risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.