If you're a local comedy fan, there's good news and bad news with the 2023 Canberra Comedy Festival.
One of the associate directors, James Stevenson, says: "It's been 10 years since the first festival but not 10 festivals because of a little pesky thing called COVID."
They did hold some mini-events during that uncertain period, bringing the total to eight and a half, or possibly nine, but whatever the number may be, the festival is back in a big way. It's established itself between the Adelaide Fringe and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, forming a circuit for many comedians.
"We've got more than 60 shows in 10 days," Stevenson says.
That's the good news.
But fans of Stevenson and his twin brother Benjamin, who form the comedy duo The Stevenson Experience, take note: their act is not among the several dozen being presented at the various venues - which this year include, for the first time, Kambri at ANU.
The Stevenson Experience will not be performing this year because Benjamin is dealing with the success of his recent mystery novel Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone.
But there are no problems: James has been busy with comedy admin and, he says, The Stevenson Experience will be back next year.
In the meantime, there's plenty of comedy to enjoy - some familiar, some new, some both.
Both?
Wil Anderson, one of the headliners, has been part of the Australian comedy world for many years and has done stand-up shows here, but this is his first time performing at the Canberra Comedy Festival.
Anderson will be performing his show Wiluminate.
"Tickets are flying out the door - we're very excited to have him."
And The Umbilical Brothers - David Collins and Shane Dundas - will be presenting The Distraction.
This multimedia production, "live on stage and live on screen in front of the audience at the same time", Stevenson says - is the final version of a show they workshopped in Canberra some time ago.
International performers include New Zealanders Cal Wilson and Melanie Bracewell - the latter making her Canberra solo debut - Scots Daniel Sloss and Larry Dean and Britons Paul Foot, Mark Watson and Stephen K. Amos.
Aussie stars include Dave Hughes, Lawrence Mooney, Peter Helliar, Nazeem Hussain and Claire Hooper.
Individual performers and punter tastes will vary but two acts promoted as family-friendly acts are Warehouse Circus and the Clean Comedy Spectacular.
For those seeking a classical touch of class, Sh!t-faced Shakespeare will present a condensed Romeo and Juliet in which one of the cast members is genuinely inebriated at each performance - it might be a wrecked Romeo, a juiced-up Juliet, or a plastered Paris. What could possibly go wrong?
Former and current Canberrans feature prominently: among the latter are Tom Gibson, Hamish Hudson and Emo, who will be performing together at Kambri.
Those coming home include Chris Ryan and Frankie McNair.
Another ex-Canberra is Nick Schuller, who's testing the old theory that comedy is tragedy plus time.
In his show Fire Brand, which he's bringing to the Canberra Comedy Festival, Schuller will try to find a lighter side to the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, in which his family's house was one of many to be destroyed.
"We were there on New Year's Eve 2019 when we got woken up by an RFS text telling us to evacuate," Schuller says.
Three hours later, 80 per cent of the homes in the town they had fled - North Rosedale - were destroyed.
Schuller's family were luckier than many - they were insured and had another house in Canberra - but the loss was still devastating.
After three years, Schuller decided to tackle his feelings by writing and performing a show dealing with the event.
He and his family used humour as a coping mechanism, even in the immediate aftermath of the fire.
Schuller had bought some oven-ready chips the day before the fire.
"One of the family jokes was that there was a period when the chips were perfectly cooked."
Recalling the years in the house and the things that happened there - involving, among other things, a Captain America figure and a tube of Canasten - was "very cathartic for me, keeping the memories alive".
Born in Britain, Schuller, 30, came to Canberra with his family to live as a boy and went to Canberra Grammar School and then the Australian National University, where he studied law and chemistry.
After graduation, he worked briefly as a journalist in Cootamundra but decided that neither that nor law were what he wanted to do and returned to Canberra.
At a loose end and unsure of his future, he decided to sign up for Raw Comedy.
"I wanted to try something completely out of left field."
Schuller had been a longtime comedy fan - he enjoyed standup from the likes of Eddie Murphy and Kevin Bridges - and there is a long tradition of people with a legal background turning to comedy.
Many, Schuller speculates, "get jaded and disillusioned with something as serious as law".
He reached that point sooner than most - within the first year of study - but stuck it out and thinks that the analysis and writing skills that come out of law and journalism helped him when it came to crafting jokes.
But his first experience - at Civic Pub in 2017 at an open mic night - did not go well. Schuller was nervous and lacked confidence in his material.
"It was absolutely terrible. I stopped doing comedy for a year."
His second attempt was more successful and he kept at it, performing at venues around town while also working a day job at the ACCC.
Schuller adopts a deadpan persona when performing and says he likes to carefully craft his jokes "to give them that intellectual edge".
He was handpicked by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to be part of its Comedy Zone in 2022 and is a two-time Raw Comedy State Finalist.
Now living in Melbourne, he does his own gigs as well as supporting other comedians including Tom Gleeson ("incredibly funny, a very very nice individual and very generous").
Schuller has performed in previous comedy festivals; Rob Carlton has never been in one.
Best known as an actor, he's also a writer and storyteller and is no stranger to comedy: he won Tropfest in 2006 with his short Carmichael & Shane and spun that off into the sitcom Chandon Films.
Carlton is making his comedy festival debut with Clearly Confused - A One Man Show.
Rather than being a traditional stand-up comedy routine, the show, directed by Darren Gilshenan, has Carlton telling four true stories from different times of his life.
The first is "a sensitive exploration of all sorts of love". It was his grandmother's last Christmas and the relatives were gathered. But two family members had a secret. Let's just say they were close. Very close.
Moving forward a few years, the second tale centres on a professional experience.
"I was absolutely broke and living in Los Angeles - I needed something to change."
A phone call came from Australia offering him a job on a film - not acting, but in continuity. Carlton had told people he was a continuity expert - someone who make sure props, eyelines, and other elements remain consistent between takes and shots.
Word got around and the opportunity arose, so he grabbed it. There was only one problem - he'd never worked as a continuity person.
"I learned a profession from a book on the flight home."
And how did it go?
"It was wild."
As it turned out, his inexperience didn't really matter.
"I was the least of their problems," he says.
"The whole thing was put together by mad people."
The third story brings a change in tone.
"It's a love letter to people we've lost."
In this case, the person who died was Carlton's father.
"I loved him dearly - he was a beautiful man," Carlton says.
"I never felt uncomfortable with him when he was alive."
But receiving his father's ashes in a box felt different.
"I didn't know what to do, how to treat it."
Without quite understanding why, he took the box on a long bike ride.
Carlton ends on a lighter note with the fourth story, "a mid-career pivot" - auditioning for a lead role in a musical.
The only problem?
"I can't sing."
Carlton and comedian friend Adam Spencer have an ongoing challenge to "say 'yes' to something that frightens the shit out of us once a year" and this was one of those occasions. A previous challenge Carlton undertook was Paper Giants: "I was terrified of the role of Kerry Packer."
That story ended happily: he won a Silver Logie. How did his musical audition go? That's just one of many things to discover at the 2023 Canberra Comedy Festival.
Fire Brand is on March 17 at 8pm and Clearly Confused is on March 18 at 5pm, both in the Courtyard Studio. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au. For more festival information see: canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
