Canberra boys Peking Duk are heading back out on the road for their first national tour in four years. But of course, no tour is complete without a banging hometown gig to kick it all off.
The duo, Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles take to the UC Refectory stage on Friday, bringing to the stage some new music and some reworked favourites.
This includes their latest track, I Want You (featuring Darren Hayes).
It's a song that's not completely new to any Savage Garden fan - the lyrics "Sweet like a chic-a-cherry cola" are as nostalgic as they come.
But Peking Duk has reimagined the 1996 track, with the help of one-half of Savage Garden, Darren Hayes.
"I think Savage Garden in general was so iconic, their music's incredible," Hyde says.
"The first CD Reuben bought, with his own money, the first physical CD was the I Want You single.
"Any chance to re-shine a light on their music is a great thing, and to be able to be a part of that opportunity is something else. But I think we picked out I Want You because it's the most horny one. It's the most fun one."
It almost feels meant to be that Peking Duk takes on the Savage Garden track. Aside from both Hyde and Styles being lifelong fans of the Australian music act, when the duo reached out to Hayes about the track, it was at a time when they were all in Santa Monica and had time to head into the studio.
The result is what Peking Duk call the most fun three-hour studio session of their lives.
"The stars definitely aligned and when it feels right, don't fight it. It all just worked out," Hyde says.
"Darren is such a legend, and we just had so much fun making it and to put it out there - not only just put it out there but to see the response we've been getting - is a beautiful, beautiful trip."
The recording studio isn't the only studio the boys have been in lately, however.
Peking Duk has also been working on their podcast, The Peking Duk Podcast, since October. It's a chance for the duo to spin some yarns, and have a laugh - usually with a guest alongside them to share a story or two, including Hamish Blake, Tony Armstrong and Alex Dyson.
"We talk so much shit, it felt right to put a microphone in front of our mouths and just share it," Hyde says.
"Because I noticed some of the conversations Reuben and I have, I dare say the majority of conversations that Reuben and I have, are just really quite funny. He makes me laugh. I make him laugh in a very genuine way. And I think sharing that joy with other people is a beautiful thing.
"So we did it and I got a dude running up to me on the street the other day and he was like, Man, I just want to say your podcast lifts my spirits every time I listen to it. So there we go. Job done.
"And as for our guests, a lot of them have friends. Some of them we haven't met just yet. But we've been lucky enough to get some amazing people."
