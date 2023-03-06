Canberra United's A-League Women finals campaign has been dealt a cruel blow after they were docked three points for fielding an ineligible substitute late in a game last month.
Their 4-2 win over Adelaide United on Saturday was their fourth on the trot, lifting them to fifth on the ladder, on equal points with Melbourne Victory in fourth.
But just as they were knocking on the door to play finals for the first time in two years, the Australian Professional Leagues announced on Monday that United would lose three points for breaching competition regulations by fielding an ineligible player in a match four rounds ago.
"Canberra United have been deducted three competition points following the use of a fourth substitute in the 93rd minute during the 2-1 home victory over Sydney FC at McKellar Park on Saturday 11 February," the club said in a statement.
"The deduction of the points comes as United allegedly contravened regulations that stipulate clubs can only make substitutions within three specified blocks unless a substitution is regarded as a 'concussion substitute'."
United have been issued a show cause notice by the APL and chief executive Ivan Slavich has already flagged that they will be appealing the decision, denying any breach occurred.
"It is extremely disappointing to learn that the club will lose three competition points over this matter," Slavich said.
"We believe that we have not committed any violation of matchday regulations because of advice we received from the match officials during the fixture."
In addition to the points deduction, the APL decided to record the match as a 3-0 victory to Sydney FC, with United's two goals from the February 11 match wiped from their record, and three goals added to Sydney's, despite only scoring once in the game.
To make matters more confusing, goals scored by individuals and player of the match winners will still be counted toward their season record for the purposes of determining the end of season Golden Boot award, Goal of the Year and the Julie Dolan Medal.
The loss of competition points still keeps United in fifth spot on the A-League Women ladder just outside the finals-bound top four, however if their appeal fails, it will make overtaking Victory a tougher task, now three points back.
"The final substitute was made at a time in the game when Canberra had already used all available windows under our regulations," A-Leagues Commissioner Greg O'Rourke said.
"Whilst it is unfortunate the League must ensure its regulations are upheld."
Michelle Heyman and Ellie Brush were the two goal-scorers in the game against Sydney FC last month. The Sky Blues now move to the top of the table, on equal points with Western United.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
