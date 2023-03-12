Downer's densification strategy is being met with trepidation from the peak community group who say the "piecemeal" approach to planning has seen the suburb suffer.
A significant proportion of Downer has been identified in the Draft Inner North and City District Area as potential for future rezoning, allowing for three-story and six-story developments.
The proposed changes seemingly contradict a prior promise from Planning Minister Mick Gentleman that Downer would be largely untouched by the government's infill agenda.
Mr Gentleman had previously said greater density would only occur along Northbourne Avenue and the Federal Highway, while the draft plan identifies multiple sites further back from the transport corridor.
Miles Boak, Downer Community Group spokesman, said the government couldn't just draw lines around a suburb and leave it to developers and residents to fight out how development happened.
"They're treating Downer like it's a greenfield site - like people don't live there," he said.
Mr Gentleman says there are no new zoning changes proposed in Downer in the draft district strategies.
"The draft district strategy indicates areas for investigation which might result in changes in the future, following much further analysis and planning work," he said.
Mr Boak, who worked for the NSW government for more than 30 years in town planning, said Mr Gentleman's comments were disingenuous.
He said there was no doubt the Inner North Strategy would be the relevant planning policy that affected the outcome of the area, just as rezoning of the school site was in accordance with the former school studies, and the rezoning of Northbourne was in accordance with the Gateway strategy.
"We've been down this path a number of times, that's why we're really wary," Mr Boak said.
The 200-member strong Downer Community Group do not oppose the densification of their suburb, its forethought and inadequate infrastructure spend to match the growth that has sparked the Down Dump on Downer campaign.
Mr Boak said over the last 30 years there has been a deficit in public infrastructure spend in the suburb, resulting in the closure of the school, the shops and the public toilets.
"Even in the new infrastructure provision in the Inner North Strategy - none of it's in Downer," he said.
"The only infrastructure they've done since self government is put in a few swings in the main arc and just recently they've done a pump track.
"All the footpaths are from the 60s, there's been no new footpaths."
In regards to the sale of the former school site to developers, Mr Boak said if that happened in NSW there would have needed to been nearly a million dollars in local infrastructure as condition of the sale.
"They didn't pay a cent," he said.
Mr Boak said parking constraints were already a concern in Downer and going to three- and six-storey buildings was going to exacerbate the problem.
"If they did it the right way and put money in for upgraded infrastructure - that would be fantastic," he said.
"If they do it in a fine grained, customised manner, that would be fantastic and if they do provide adequate parking that would be great.
"It's just that the track record from the five previous times is, we've all been burned, it doesn't happen."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
