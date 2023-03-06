The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Critics circling but RBA widely expected to keep on hiking rates

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
March 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Interest rates are almost certain to increase on Tuesday and the official cash rate is likely to reach 3.85 per cent within the next six months despite increasing evidence that growth is weakening, according to members of the RBA Shadow Board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.