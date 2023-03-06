The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

HECS-HELP loans have become unfair for women but there is a way to fix this

By Mark Warburton
March 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HECS repayment arrangements are contributing to women's economic disadvantage and are inequitable. Picture Shutterstock

The federal government is contemplating the biggest overhaul of higher education in a generation. A discussion paper for the Universities Accord, released last week, is asking for suggestions about "what the system should look like in 30 years' time".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.