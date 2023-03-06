The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wants bunker doctors scrapped as NRL hit back at HIA process criticism

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has doubled down on his criticism of the NRL's concussion protocols, and called for independent bunker doctors to be scrapped, despite Andrew Abdo and Graham Annesley refusing to take a "backward step" on their "safety-first approach".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.