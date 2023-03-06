The Canberra Times
Canberra not-for-profit welcomes report to scrap controversial social welfare program for parents

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
March 7 2023 - 5:30am
YWCA chief executive Frances Crimmins. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A Canberra not-for-profit has welcomed a recommendation to abolish a controversial program which requires parents to complete tasks in order to receive their social welfare payments, slamming it for keeping women under surveillance.

