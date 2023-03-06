Your editorial "Australia Post faces challenging future" (canberratimes.com.au, March 3) highlights the need for a chief executive officer who sees a future for the organisation, including letter delivery.
The current CEO, Paul Graham, only sees an uncertain future for letter deliveries because of digital services. Ahmed Fahour, who was CEO in 2014, talked of billion dollar year-on-year losses. His dire prediction was way out. In 2022 it was $380 million
It is attitudes such as this which make a good outcome for letter deliveries hard to achieve.
An obvious way to cut costs is to reduce frequency of delivery. But that has to be balanced against the need for an operational workforce to provide communications in the event of a comprehensive Internet crash.
The government needs to recognise the value of a communication service that can survive Internet disruption. Subsidise letter deliveries as insurance for that eventuality.
Cutting costs by reducing deliveries and increasing revenue by increasing postage is a small price to pay to keep future-proof communications.
With a past family connection to rowing we occasionally like to sit and watch the odd regatta at what must be one of the loveliest courses in the country.
The location is ideal with adjacent facilities and an abundance of shady areas at Weston Park.
However access to the specialised parking area for the boat trailers from visiting clubs is a disgrace. To expect drivers towing these huge trailers to negotiate the current narrow, potholed, dirt track is not only disgraceful, it is asking for an accident to happen.
It is time that funding was made available for an upgrade not only of the access road but also of the parking area adjacent to the pontoons.
In its present unkempt and unlevel condition, this area is a health hazard for the visiting crews when loading and unloading boats.
Bearing in mind that "the ACT government is in the throes of opening up established suburbs to urban densification as part of its planning reforms" ("Building regulations must be enforced", canberratimes.com.au, February 28) I am wondering how we can introduce some sensitivity to the communal and aesthetic needs of future residents into this discussion.
After all, people are going to have to accustom themselves to doing without the suburban gardens of their childhoods.
Having recently read Jane Jose's Places Women Make, published in 2016, I am reminded how the city is now becoming our living room.
Women such as Clover Moore (Lord Mayor of Sydney), Rachel Neeson (leading architect) and Marion Mahoney Griffin (co-designer of our own city) have had the flair to design places "that enrich us, lift our spirits, teach us, excite and surprise us and sometimes make life just a little bit more beautiful".
We do have such places in Canberra. Take the shady squares of Dickson shopping centre where the residents' affection is expressed in poems on the walls as they sip their coffee, or the charming landscaping of the Downer community square where the kids scramble over the low walls and rocks.
Could our planners indicate which of their new regulations will ensure that this kind of input is nourished as we are densified?
As Jose reminds us: "Children growing up in apartments still need trees to climb".
What is going on with ACT planners? ("Building regulations must be enforced", February 28).
Any primary school child will tell you that a setback of three metres is less than six metres.
The issue now is how to fix the non-compliant works and inappropriate land fill in Torrens which has a dramatic impact on the streetscape. Demolish the building? Remove the offending large windows and rebrick and then install compliant windows? Remove the external stairs?
Installing a 2.5m fence (Colorbond of course), is not appropriate from either a visual or environmental aspect/point of view.
There are further implications. Will the two townhouse buildings be approved?
Will the required certificates allowing occupation be issued?
If not, what then?
The properties will not be able to be sold. The dual occupancies will not be able to be rented. Insurance cover will be an issue.
Presumably, the developers have bank finance enabling building to take place. If they cannot repay the bank they will be in default.
Re "Preschool in limbo as negotiations stall" (canberratimes.com.au, February 27).
I write solely as a 47-year member of the St Mary's parish Bungendore who has not had any involvement in the negotiations.
Reference in the article to the possibility of "another commercial tenant" requires some comment. The rent paid over the 43 years of the preschool tenancy has always been substantially below the commercial rate. This has reflected the intention of the parish to assist the Bungendore community.
The proposed new rental charge is certainly not inconsistent with current rental costs in Bungendore. It is the equivalent of what it would cost to rent two two-bedroom apartments here.
The facilities to which the Preschool has access are, I suggest, rather in excess of two apartments. In light of this the proposed charge could hardly be regarded as inordinately high. I sincerely hope that those undertaking the negotiations can reach an outcome advantageous to both parties.
The recent Mardi Gras in Sydney was certainly an entertaining event to watch on TV.
What really struck me was the amount of glitter (plastic and aluminium foil?) that was been scattered around.
Hopefully this was collected, but no doubt many pieces ended up in the gutters and will get washed into Sydney Harbour and onto some of Sydney's beaches.
March 5 was Clean Up Australia Day.
I wonder how much Mardi Gras litter was collected by the dedicated and hard-working clean-up volunteers?
For future Mardi Gras, it would be great to have them conducted in a sustainable manner free from plastic and foil pieces.
Thank you for your February 27 editorial "Starving the south to feed the north" focusing on Tuggeranong in particular.
Tuggeranong has been starved from the start.
Next year will be the 50th anniversary of Kambah, Tuggeranong's first, and still largest, suburb.
I've been here from the start and it has pained me over the years to observe how we've been continuously short-changed in the delivery of facilities, amenities, recreational opportunities and municipal services.
Many of our streets and walkways are a mess and a disgrace and likely contribute to depression.
The whole of Tuggeranong has suffered likewise.
The Barr government has decided to progressively further retard the drip feed to the Valley and lavish even more resources on citizens who live closer to Lonsdale Street, the centre of its known universe. We might be better off seceding.
ACT Labor, the Greens and the Liberals don't want to talk about the elephant in the room; that ACT electorates only elect five members each and that the ACT is alone in not having even one independent MP.
The only way the ACT Assembly may be improved is if enough Canberrans "vote 1" for sensible Independents.- Bruce Paine, Red Hill
No wonder they only talk about minor tweaks to the ACT electoral boundaries before the October 2024 ACT election ('Parties eye broad border tweaks for 2024 poll, canberratimes.com.au, March 2).
The current five members per electorate means the three big parties are virtually certain of retaining all of the seats in the Assembly. That number sets the quota at 16.7 per cent (100/(5+1)). In practice that is out of reach of independent candidates and minor parties.
Not surprisingly, the major parties have shown no interest in moving to seven members per electorate because the resulting quota (12.5 per cent) would allow independents to realistically compete.
We could easily move to seven or nine members per electorate while roughly maintaining the current total number of MLAs in the Assembly by using ACT's three federal electorates.
The only way the ACT Assembly may be improved is if enough Canberrans "vote 1" for sensible Independents at the October 2024 ACT election.
How about we suspend all Chinese-built vehicle imports until Beijing drops its sanctions against Australian produce?
Responding to the proposed superannuation change Angus Taylor bellowed: "when Labor runs out of money, it comes after yours". Perhaps someone could tell him governments do not have their own money; it all comes from taxpayers.
Nice the ACT government has my 85 year interests (or is it health?) at heart with Mick Gentleman's confirmation to Allan Mills (Letters March 3) "the government is building a transport system that prioritises walking, cycling and public transport above car use". I'll be a recluse.
We're hearing a cacophony of class warfare claims levelled at the Albanese government's proposal to halve the taxpayer subsidy for the top half of one percent of superannuation balances. But what was robodebt if not the Coalition's war on the poor?
Once the lucky country Australia has become the (taxation) concession country. In truth, taxation concessions have now come to be seen as entitlements. Australia is lucky for some.
Amanda Vanstone has a remarkable talent for self-satire. ("The Greens are to blame for Australia's climate change response", March 2). The lengths to which conservatives will go to avoid taking responsibility for their own actions is a wonder of the world.
Opposition treasury spokesman Angus Taylor claims that the Labor proposed doubling of the tax rate on superannuation worth more than three million dollars will hurt young Australians. Can he back that up with some facts please?
Listening to Senator David Pocock speaking on radio I was impressed with his calmness and the good sense he was talking about various issues. That led me to wonder what is doing this Parliament.
The big four banks have also failed millions of savers. ("The big banks have failed communities", March 4).
Savers are stuck with stalled earning rates while banks compete for borrowers in a rising interest rate environment.
Permitting ACT pharmacists "to treat women with urinary tract infections" suggests that either Barr would be content to have electricians fix his plumbing or that he's suffering Stockholm syndrome after being captured by the retail arm of "big pharma".
The ACT Government needs to be careful about how far it goes in permitting pharmacists to treat people. Pharmacists are not doctors. Their training is very different.
I can foresee medical negligence cases down the track. And what about privacy?
