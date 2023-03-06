The Canberra Times
Australia Post management needs to become much more positive

By Letters to the Editor
March 7 2023 - 5:30am
Your editorial "Australia Post faces challenging future" (canberratimes.com.au, March 3) highlights the need for a chief executive officer who sees a future for the organisation, including letter delivery.

