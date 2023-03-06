The Canberra Times
Canberra star Laura Peel scores silver medal at aerial skiing World Cup in Switzerland

Updated March 6 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:50pm
Australian aerial skiers Danielle Scott (c) and Laura Peel (l) have topped the podium in St. Moritz. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Australian stars Danielle Scott and Laura Peel have won gold and silver respectively at the World Cup aerial skiing competition in Engadin, Switzerland.

