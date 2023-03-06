It might be easier for the ACT Brumbies to back a Black Opal Stakes winner than to know exactly what the Queensland Reds are going to dish up in Canberra this weekend.
The Reds have ridden a rollercoaster through the opening fortnight of the Super Rugby Pacific season, whacked by 34 against the Wellington Hurricanes before bouncing back to pile on 71 - the club's biggest score - against the Western Force.
Now they'll arrive at Canberra Stadium to face a Brumbies outfit on a high after beating the Auckland Blues - the competition favourites, no less - to inspire a new sense of belief within their own ranks.
The Brumbies are a methodical outfit whose worst game rarely strays too far from their best. Their playing ranks are lined with internationals like Allan Alaalatoa, Nic White, James Slipper, Noah Lolesio, Len Ikitau, Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville.
Wallabies come off the bench down here for a side whose wins over the Blues and NSW Waratahs - a pair of top four contenders according to most - reaffirmed their championship credentials.
MORE SPORT:
Yet until the Waratahs' resurgence, the Reds have been the ACT's biggest domestic threat.
Not only did their 10-try haul lead Force coach Simon Cron to liken his side's performance to a "car crash", it also serves as a warning shot for Brumbies flanker Luke Reimer.
"I reckon they'll come out firing against us, they always do. We've built a rivalry since that 2020 season when we won in the final," Reimer said.
"They're going to come out tough. They've got a pretty strong forward pack and some pretty classy backs, so we've got to match them.
"Over the past two weeks, they've been down and up, so coming off that win, they'll be feeling themselves a bit. That will be our challenge, we've got to weather that storm and take it right back to them.
"With a few wins on the board, hopefully that will bring a few more fans down to watch us. A little home ground advantage never hurt."
Reimer's call to arms comes as the Brumbies look to re-engage with the Canberra community under coach Stephen Larkham, who has ditched pre-game captains runs inside the stadium and shifted training sessions to schools to give kids something to strive for.
In a city that loves a winner, the playing group is already holding up their end of the bargain after bringing down a New Zealand powerhouse tipped to feature in the final days of the season.
"It gives us the confidence we can beat them. With last year, losing twice, I thought there was a bit of a vibe of 'we're going up against the Blues, we've got to have that mentality of trying to beat them', but in the back of our minds we lost twice," Reimer said.
"With that win on the weekend, I think the boys came to the realisation that we've got it in us to put more wins on the board."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.