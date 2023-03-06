The Canberra Times

Times Past: March 7, 1978

By Jess Hollingsworth
March 7 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1978, the prime minister Malcolm Fraser featured on the front page for a non-political reason. It was his passion for cars that was the talking point on this day.

