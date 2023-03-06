Times Past: March 7, 1978

On this day in 1978, the prime minister Malcolm Fraser featured on the front page for a non-political reason. It was his passion for cars that was the talking point on this day.
Eleven vintage cars stopped off at Parliament House as part of a tour to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the famous Italian Mille Miglia road race. It was an open road endurance race across Italy but the old cars were the stars of the race.
Mr Fraser got the chance to indulge his passion for cars as he took an Alfa Romeo for a drive around Parliament House. Mr Fraser had to fold his long frame into the seat of a RLS 1923 model but that did not deter him as he set off with a large grin across his face.
The owner of the car, David Wright of Melbourne, accompanied the prime minister while bodyguards followed closely behind in a less conspicuous white sedan.
Mr Fraser had spent several minutes prior to his joyous lap, looking under bonnets and once again folding himself into the small driver seats with obvious enjoyment.
Other government members who shared a similar interest in cars had also looked over the cars. First on the scene was the Minister for Transport, Peter Nixon, followed by Senator Bonner. The Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations, Tony Street, also took time away from the office to look over the vintage cars.
The bodyguards of Mr Fraser were keen to keep a close eye on him on this day because he had shaken their detail in the previous year. In September, the prime minister was late for a Cabinet meeting when he took to the wheel of a dark blue Ferrari Boxer parked outside his office.
When he was returning for the meeting, he passed his security team still driving in the opposite direction.
To add to the allure of the vintage Alfa Romeo's that visited, two of the cars were the only surviving G1 1020 six cylinder models in the world.
One of the models was owned by John Lawson, of Blackburn Victoria, who is a veteran of the Mille Miglia having been in a team car in the 1929 race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.