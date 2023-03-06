The Canberra Times
APL picks on Canberra little guys by slapping team with severe substitution penalty

Chris Dutton
Chris Dutton
March 6 2023
Canberra United beat Sydney 2-1, but the result has been scrapped after the league deemed Michelle Heyman was incorrectly replaced. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It's hard to know what's worse about the Australian Professional Leagues' decision making: the fact they let Grace Taranto on the field, or that it took them a month to find her.

