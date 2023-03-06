It's hard to know what's worse about the Australian Professional Leagues' decision making: the fact they let Grace Taranto on the field, or that it took them a month to find her.
In a classic case of picking on the little guys, the APL came out swinging at Canberra United on Monday when they stripped the team of a crucial win, docked them three points and almost killed of A-League Women's finals hopes.
For what? For making a referee-approved 93rd minute substitution when Canberra was leading Sydney FC 2-1 on February 11 after the game-day officials gave the move the all clear for Taranto to replace Michelle Heyman.
Apparently it was in breach of substitution regulations. Apparently those regulations need to be upheld. Apparently the APL can pick and choose when it imposes its strict rules.
Like the Melbourne Victory debacle of last year, where fans stormed the pitch and assaulted an opposition player and referee? Big fine - yes. But competition points? The Victory got to keep those (and had a 10-point deduction suspended), and then replay the game.
Canberra had their winning points stripped, their two goals taken away and a 3-0 defeat imposed. The only standalone team in the women's competition was hit with the big stick rather than the APL feather duster.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Judging by the punishment, you'd think Taranto managed to sneak on as a 12th player on the field instead of replacing Heyman. You'd think Taranto scored the match-winner instead of Ellie Brush.
You'd be wrong, of course, because you can't sneak on to an ALW field. The sideline officials ask the referee to stop play, the substitution is recorded and everyone sees the player swap.
Canberra have launched an immediate appeal and are confident they will have the result reinstated as they charge towards a return to the finals.
But history says it will take an impressive argument to make the APL change its decision, and it's more likely that the penalty will remain even if Canberra followed correct procedures on game day.
Canberra United disabled comments on Facebook and Twitter on Monday, predictably expecting backlash from fans. They still found a way to have their say, even if it will fall on deaf ears.
The situation has raised more questions than answers, and has gone down like a lead balloon in Canberra at a time when the APL is considering granting the city a men's expansion licence.
For years Canberra Raiders fans have felt disillusioned by the Sydney-centric NRL. Soccer fans feel the same, especially after the FFA overlooked Canberra in favour of adding expansion teams in Sydney and Melbourne on two separate occasions in the past.
So what message does this latest decision send? It's easier to punish Canberra than to tell Sydney FC powerbrokers that it was the APL's fault, and the result would stand.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.