Brian says: "It might be a good opportunity to remind readers that the term 'fact' is often used very loosely, and thus incorrectly. The term implies that something is established, proven, known to be true and accepted. It is not the same as an assertion. Many of the Coalition, whose ranks have a number of recidivists in this respect, frequently invoke the term as justification for their (often) irrational stances on policy, with statements beginning with phrases such as, 'It is a fact that the proposed change in taxation on will...", when if their intellectual horsepower permitted them to think about the logic of their assertion they might have attempted a recast. The only things in the future one would care to bet on as a 'fact ' is that we will all die, and that politicians will lie."