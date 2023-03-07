This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
She had the fervour of an evangelist, someone who'd seen the light, converted and was determined others should follow. And she had an answer for every doubt, every hint of scepticism.
She wasn't peddling religion, though. She was spruiking electric vehicles.
We were sitting in a Tesla on display in a shopping mall ahead of an electric vehicle expo. Normally, I give cars in malls a wide berth - invariably someone tries to sell you a raffle ticket - but as I'm in the process of trying to buy a new car, curiosity got the better of me. Plus, I'd been noticing a lot more Teslas on the road. They stand out because they look so awful, distinguished by their featureless "faces". To me, they look too much like something forgotten in the bottom of the Tupperware drawer.
"This is so weird," I said as I slipped into the passenger seat. "There are no instruments, just this giant iPad thingie in the middle of the dash. Not sure driving an iPad would do it for me."
She looked at me sympathetically, like a mother with a toddler who doesn't yet understand how the world works.
"Well, yes, it is minimalist but this iPad 'thingie' controls everything. It's amazing," she responded, cycling through endless screens, with graphs showing electricity usage, climate control, maps, 3D cameras, even games for the kiddies and most likely the latest stock market report.
"But all I want is a speedo behind the steering wheel, you know, to see how fast I'm going. I don't want to take my eyes off the road to deal with some screen."
"You don't need a speedo. The car knows what the speed limit is and won't exceed it if you tell it not to."
Okay, I said, I have range anxiety. I do a lot of travel on the highway each week and don't want to have to hunt down a charger, join the queue and then wait half an hour while the damn thing charges up.
She rattled off the range but my anxiety remained. Driving to Sydney to visit the in-laws would leave that range depleted. Oh, you can plug it in like a toaster, she assured me. But there's no power outlet in their underground parking bay so I'd still have to recharge somewhere. Yes, but the Tesla will direct you to a charging station. Maybe, but it won't know how many other Teslas are there in the queue.
And then there's Elon. I don't want to contribute any more to his already obscene wealth and insufferable arrogance.
Despite my objections there was no winning - I might as well have been asking the Jehovah's Witnesses at the front door to consider converting to Islam.
What's really galling is I'd love to make the switch to a full EV but Australia just isn't ready. And we're still in the slow lane despite the popularity of EVs in places like Canberra.
At the end of November last year there were approximately 3600 charging stations across Australia. Compare that to the UK where by February 2023, there were 38,982 electric vehicle charging points, across 23,066 charging locations. The number of charging stations had grown by 33 per cent in one year. The US has about 160,000 charging stations but will need to quadruple that number by 2030, according to S&P Global Mobility forecasts.
If America is playing catch-up, here in Australia we're barely out of the starting blocks.
In the regions, where we travel long distances on poor roads, EVs do not stack up quite yet. In the city, where range isn't as much of an issue, they're great in theory. But if you don't have off-street parking, plugging them into your mains for an overnight feed isn't possible. When every power pole or parking meter doubles as a charging point, we'll be in business.
In the meantime, I'll compromise with some kind of hybrid - if one can actually be delivered before green hydrogen becomes a thing or EVs come with built-in solar panels.
As for Tesla, I'll likely pass on that one. I have enough Tupperware and screen time already.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are you hesitant when it comes to making the switch to an electric vehicle? Do you still have range anxiety? Have you been caught short on long trips or struggled to find a charger? Teslas: love them or loathe them? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has told the robodebt royal commission he did not question the legality of the scheme in 2017. Mr Turnbull, who served as prime minister between September 2015 and August 2018, said he was assured by a 2015 cabinet submission which stated the Australian Government Solicitor had assessed the constitutional and legislative authority risk of the scheme.
- The Albanese government's expansion of paid parental leave has passed the Senate, after a failed attempt to exempt small businesses from the burden of the measure's administration. The Paid Parental Leave Amendment Bill combines Parental Leave Pay and Dad and Partner Pay from July 1 into one payment. It increases paid parental leave from 18 weeks to 20 weeks.
- Independent MP Sophie Scamps is urging the Albanese government to embrace her proposition of a "gold standard" for major Commonwealth public appointments, saying Labor needs to walk the talk on integrity and restoring trust in the political system. In her first major integrity push, the federal member for Mackellar has introduced a private member's bill in an effort to take the politics, or the "jobs for mates" culture, out of major and sometimes well-paid appointments for accountable authorities.
THEY SAID IT: "I had a Tesla. I was one of the first cats with a Tesla. But I'm telling you, I've been on the side of the road a while in that thing." - George Clooney
YOU SAID IT: The robodebt labyrinth, "cabinet solidarity" and peddling mistruths.
Richard says: "Morrison, the architect of the robodebt fiasco should be tarred and feathered then thrown out of parliament without a pension."
Virginia asks: "Can someone please let us know if there is a class action in relation to robodebt against the government, Stuart Robert or any of the other ministers, the past PM Morrison or anyone else for that matter? Again brilliant reading and comments spot on."
Brian says: "It might be a good opportunity to remind readers that the term 'fact' is often used very loosely, and thus incorrectly. The term implies that something is established, proven, known to be true and accepted. It is not the same as an assertion. Many of the Coalition, whose ranks have a number of recidivists in this respect, frequently invoke the term as justification for their (often) irrational stances on policy, with statements beginning with phrases such as, 'It is a fact that the proposed change in taxation on will...", when if their intellectual horsepower permitted them to think about the logic of their assertion they might have attempted a recast. The only things in the future one would care to bet on as a 'fact ' is that we will all die, and that politicians will lie."
Arthur doesn't buy the cabinet solidarity excuse: "Cabinet solidarity is undemocratic and pro-autocratic. All politicians, no matter which side they belong, ought to remember they represent the people who elected them, not the political party to which they belong. A code of ethics stating this is long overdue. That is what the robodebt royal commission ought to find but, sadly, I doubt if any reference to the threat to democracy cabinet solidarity poses will appear in its findings. It will just be like most royal commissions. Score some cheap political points and nothing more rather than make politicians do their job properly and represent the people who elect them."
Former Vietnam War correspondent Carl says: "I don't do tunnels."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
