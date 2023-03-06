An emergency medical facility designed on the basis of limited information about a new disease and built in 37 days was never going to be perfect from the get go.
So why, when problems were identified during a review of the Garran Surge Centre commissioned by Canberra Health Services in late 2021, did senior ACT health bureaucrats go to such lengths to conceal them?
Not only did they withhold important information from ACT taxpayers, they chose not to provide the Health Minister, the Chief Minister, or any other minister with a copy of the adverse report.
Why? Because a decision had been made not to use the surge centre to house and treat COVID patients on the basis of the report's finding it was unfit for purpose. Really?
That twisted logic makes a mockery of both the chain of command and the principle of ministerial responsibility.
What we don't know is whether Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith knew the review had been commissioned and, in that event, if she had been briefed on the findings.
It is concerning the minister was not across the detail at such a crucial time when so much faith and trust of the people of Canberra had been placed in her.
It should trouble Canberrans that senior bureaucrats had so little faith in them they could not be up front about serious complications getting in the way of the centre doing what we expected it was there to do.
That is just unacceptable. There should be consequences for this deliberate decision to mislead Canberrans.
This is the best educated jurisdiction in the country. Taxpayers should not be treated like three year olds by a paternalistic bureaucracy which all too frequently withholds information and obfuscates.
If the problems had been disclosed at the time the report was finalised most Canberrans would have understood; especially given the finding a minimal expenditure of between $60,000 and $75,000 would have brought the facility up to scratch.
After all, when the government commissioned the centre in early 2020 it was between the devil and the deep blue sea. Horrific scenes of overcrowded hospitals, people being treated for COVID in car parks and corridors, and of mass graves being dug, were coming in from overseas.
It was always made clear the centre had been commissioned on the principle of "it's better to have it and to not need it than to need it and not have it".
Claims by the government that the centre was never intended to provide ward facilities or to be an intensive care unit, and that suggesting so is "revisionist history", are disputable.
Project partner Benmax's website states overnight beds were a part of the design brief: "The facility ... [has the] capacity to provide up to six resuscitation bays, 32 acute non-admitted treatment bays and 12 short stay overnight beds".
ACT Health's deputy chief executive Dave Peffer didn't indicate overnight stays weren't an option when he spoke to the media after the centre opened.
Reporters were told patients arriving by ambulance would be taken to a triage room before going into one of three wards for COVID-19 patients, including one for acute patients.
Their attention was drawn to the small palliative care facility, the only room where visitors were allowed. This seems a curious inclusion in a facility the ACT government now says was never intended to be used as a ward area housing patients overnight.
As is so often the case this government's response to a revelation it has got something wrong and then tried to make it go away has raised more questions than answers.
