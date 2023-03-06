The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL explains why the Canberra Raiders weren't robbed with the Cowboys' decisive field goal

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elliott Whitehead was deemed to have been offside during the Cowboys' game-winning field goal. Picture NRL

It was the moment that had Raiders fans screaming at their television screens on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.