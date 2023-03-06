It was the moment that had Raiders fans screaming at their television screens on Saturday night.
Before Chad Townsend struck a sweet field goal that proved to be the game-winning points in a 19-18 nail-biter in Townsville, Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead appeared to be deliberately taken out by North Queensland Cowboys enforcer Jason Taumalolo.
"Robbed! Again!" Well, not quite, according to the NRL.
At his weekly briefing, the league's executive general manager of elite football Graham Annesley explained exactly why there was no penalty called against the Cowboys in the crucial moment of the season-opener.
Annesley concluded that Whitehead was offside at the time of the play-the-ball, seen standing to the right of the Cowboys player, with a hand on his shoulder.
Furthermore, Whitehead appeared to run directly at Taumalolo, presumably to try and win a penalty for the Raiders.
Adding salt to the wound, Annesley said the Raiders had one challenge up their sleeve which they could have used to review the play, however they did not choose to do so.
"If you have a look at the run, there's clearly a gap between Taumalolo and the play-the ball, but [Whitehead] runs straight at Taumalolo in this case, who effectively holds his ground and there's a collision," Annesley said, reviewing the footage.
"Even if there had been a challenge or referral to the bunker, the field goal would have been awarded because Whitehead, even if the interference had been illegal, he was offside at the ruck.
"Secondly, you can argue he ran straight at Taumalolo.
"Match officials have to make decisions on these matters and that collision would have probably been ruled that it was initiated by Whitehead."
Annesley did send a warning to the Cowboys and the NRL over their use of players as a barricade to protect the field goal kickers.
"They have to be very careful they don't give the opportunity for the referee or the bunker to determine that they're causing interference," he said.
"Where they form a barricade or obstruction, if a referee feels they have forced the defence to take a different line, or initiate contact with the defence, the risk is this decision could have gone the other way.
"This tactic happens a lot.
"All clubs do this, particularly when they're trying to kick field goals.
"It's a risky play."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
