To celebrate Canberra's first Pride Weekend, on Saturday March 11 at 2pm, Hyatt Hotel Canberra invites friends and families to come as part of the Enlighten Festival and spend an afternoon in the hotel's garden. Guests can indulge in fresh oysters from live food stations and enjoy a classic Bloody Mary with a modern twist. Telephone Hyatt Hotel Canberra on 02 62698901 to book a table. Also on at Enlighten as part of Pride Weekend are performances featuring artists from Canberra's LGBTQIA+ community including Transista Groove, local band Nonbinarycode, Lucy Ridge and the Canberra QWIRE as well as Symphony in the Park @ Enlighten Festival: a free evening of modern and classical performances as the Canberra Symphony Orchestra take the stage to perform with award winning pop, soul and electronica band Electric Fields. FreshOut! @ Enlighten Festival on Sunday is a one-day, family-friendly event at Glebe Park, featuring market stalls representing community organisations and local businesses, regional food and wine and music acts including ARIA nominated children's group Tip Toe Giants and Canberra's four-piece punk rock band Glitoris.See: enlightencanberra.com.
Sydney Dance Company presents a triple bill featuring world premieres by artistic director Rafael Bonachela and international choreographer Marina Mascarell, as well as the return of Antony Hamilton's award-winning Forever & Ever. It's on at The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from March 9 to 11, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
This show uses puppetry and animation to follow the story of Bart, a boisterous puppy who has to fend for himself after the passing of his elderly owner Mabel. It's a wordless production of loss and new hope told through the dog's eyes and has an original score by Rachel Dease. It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, on March 10 and 11 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
From Sunday March 12 at Old Parliament House at 6.15am until March 19, comes this well-established event where you can look up and see everything from Skywhale to Darth Vader to a pair of bees dancing across the sky. Up, up and away! See: enlightencanberra.com.
Canberra Philharmonic Society presents the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - a decades-long hit in London and New York - about a bunch of singing and dancing felines, based on a collection of poetry by T.S. Eliot and featuring the hit song Memory. It's on at Erindale Theatre in Wanniassa on March 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17 at 8pm. See: philo.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
