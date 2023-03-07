The Canberra Times
Five things to do in Canberra this weekend March 10 to 12, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 8 2023 - 5:00am
Hyatt Hotel Canberra has a Pride Weekend event. Picture supplied

1. Pride Weekend

To celebrate Canberra's first Pride Weekend, on Saturday March 11 at 2pm, Hyatt Hotel Canberra invites friends and families to come as part of the Enlighten Festival and spend an afternoon in the hotel's garden. Guests can indulge in fresh oysters from live food stations and enjoy a classic Bloody Mary with a modern twist. Telephone Hyatt Hotel Canberra on 02 62698901 to book a table. Also on at Enlighten as part of Pride Weekend are performances featuring artists from Canberra's LGBTQIA+ community including Transista Groove, local band Nonbinarycode, Lucy Ridge and the Canberra QWIRE as well as Symphony in the Park @ Enlighten Festival: a free evening of modern and classical performances as the Canberra Symphony Orchestra take the stage to perform with award winning pop, soul and electronica band Electric Fields. FreshOut! @ Enlighten Festival on Sunday is a one-day, family-friendly event at Glebe Park, featuring market stalls representing community organisations and local businesses, regional food and wine and music acts including ARIA nominated children's group Tip Toe Giants and Canberra's four-piece punk rock band Glitoris.See: enlightencanberra.com.

