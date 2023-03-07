Alison Bai has been a fixture on the Canberra tennis scene since she was a junior, and now she wants to give back to the next generation.
As the women and girls lead in the ACT, the professional is about to embark on completing Tennis Australia's Women Leaders in Tennis program next month, which aims to encourage females in the sport to take on leadership roles within their own communities.
Bai, 33, heard of the success of the inaugural program last year, and how women from all around Australia that didn't know each other at the start have since become close mentors to each other, striving to get the best outcomes for women in tennis at every level, and do so in leadership roles.
"Nationally, only 26 per cent of club presidents are female so we want to try and close that gap a little bit more," Bai told The Canberra Times.
"My goals with the program is to help facilitate growing a broader female network within the community, connecting each other just so that we could provide support and work collaboratively and collectively towards a common goal of increasing women participation in tennis."
Tennis ACT recently celebrated its centenary, and despite obvious progress for women's tennis in that time, Bai wants to see the landscape evolve further in the next 100 years.
"I probably want to see a stronger female coach culture," she said.
"I know one of the women Anne Haycock who got inducted into the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame. She came from my tennis club, and she's known me since I was really small.
"It's someone like her that I think is really important for the sport, because they're the foundation.
"They supported me as a junior, always had courts for me to practice on, supported me representing the ACT.
"It's definitely those club environments that help foster the next generation and if we don't support those women in those clubs, then we might lose some players through the gaps.
"So hopefully, within the next 100 years, we get a stronger female culture and female presence in the sport in the community."
Tennis Australia's Women Leaders in Tennis program is still taking applications for participants until March 10.
Tennis ACT will host a free come-and-try event at the Tennis Centre in Lyneham on March 19. At Canberra Girls Get Active Day kids can try their hand at a number of sports from the capital, with the first 200 girls through the gate to receive a free tennis racquet.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
