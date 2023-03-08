Canberra's Alisha Koak has been crowned new Miss South Asia Australia 2023.
The 18-year-old former Gungahlin College student took home the title in Melbourne on the weekend.
"It was amazing," she said.
"And it felt very empowering to now have this platform to further the causes of my culture and background."
Born in India, Alisha grew up in Australia.
She competed in the beauty pageant against women from other South Asian countries.
The rounds included a cultural segment where Alisha wore Indian attire and a formal evening wear section, all conducted with the help of choreographer Sav Jain.
Alisha is now studying to be a high school English teacher while working part-time as a tutor.
Her mother Reena, who lives in Casey with husband Adre Zarb, was by Alisha's side to see her win. And the proud mum said her daughter was not only beautiful.
"Alisha is compassionate and displays a kindness in which she will go above and beyond to help and support a friend or family," Reena said.
"Every day I support and believe in her. She is a best friend to me and me and my husband are very proud of her."
Alisha was glad to share the moment with her mum.
"She is very supportive and my absolute role model," she said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
