The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's Alisha Koak is Miss South Asia Australia

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Gungahlin College student Alisha Koak has been crowned Miss South Asia Australia. Picture supplied

Canberra's Alisha Koak has been crowned new Miss South Asia Australia 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.