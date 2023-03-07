The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Little decisions could change your future': Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine weighs in on NRL HIA debate

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Joe Tapine understands why the HIA debate can be so divisive. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Pose this scenario to Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine: there are 10 minutes left in a grand final, and you get pulled off the field by an independent doctor for a head injury assessment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.