The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'If you can't see it you can't be it': FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to leave huge mark on next generation

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United player Grace Maher. Picture by James Croucher

Grace Maher is a champion for women at every level of her sport. And it's players like her World Cup organisers are hoping become the blueprint for the future of women's soccer in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.