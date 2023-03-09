John Tapp needs you to know he is badly in need of a run, so "forgive me if I knock up".
But 25 years after Tapp's last call, the voice of racing came back for one more night - for a phantom call of the best ever Black Opal Stakes at a cocktail party at Thoroughbred Park last Thursday night.
Tapp joined forces with trainer Barb Joseph and Racing and Sports' Gary Crispe to compile a list of the 12 greatest Black Opal winners for a phantom call to mark the 50th edition of the Canberra Racing Club's showpiece event.
Among them were group one winners, Silver Slipper winners. Some horses picked themselves. Some had no right to win a Black Opal, but they did. Clan O'Sullivan was "one of the fastest we'd ever seen", St Covet "could go like the wind", and Trapeze Artist would never be far away.
Over to Tapp, recalling the day he walked through the front gate in 1973 "as though it was yesterday", when "the crowd was huge, the hype was amazing", the promotion professional with a real show business twang.
That was the first ever Black Opal. What about the best ever?
"In the imagination of a bloke who used to sail paddle pop sticks in the stormwater channel, this is the way it might work out," Tapp said.
Clan O'Sullivan absolutely exploded out of the gates. St Covet is going fast towards the lead but Criterion can't go with them, and he drops out to be last at the end of 300 metres.
Clan O'Sullivan is burning turf in the lead, two lengths from St Covet, and Criterion is going to have to do something sensational, he's last as they come to the home turn.
By gee, Clan O'Sullivan is going to take some running down, he's still two in front. Right down the middle of the track, here they come, Spirit of Kingston and Criterion are starting to flash home.
Clan O'Sullivan is still in front 100 metres out, Criterion and Spirit of Kingston are running home right over the top of him, and Criterion is the winner, edging out Spirit of Kingston and Trapeze Artist to win the best ever Black Opal.
And Tapp, well you would never have thought he'd missed a day of calling - as if you'd expect anything less from a bloke who has called everything from the Black Opal to the Melbourne Cup to the Chipping Norton Stakes - the old paddle pop stick race he made up as a 10-year-old.
"I was 10, so it is a long, long time ago," the 82-year-old said.
"There was a stormwater channel nearby to my home at Kogarah. I spotted this ever present flowing current of water, a couple of inches deep.
"I got the paddle pop sticks, collected them off the ground virtually, painted them in the colours of the great horses of that era, and then I classified them. I had a maiden, a novice, trials, stakes, and plenty of open company races.
"I would walk miles through suburbs like Carlton, Kogarah, Rockdale, calling these things as though they were real racehorses. Every now and then, one of them would snag on a little pebble, so that would be a bad check, and that horse would lose about four lengths.
"It's amazing how a 10-year-old imagination can colour things up."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
