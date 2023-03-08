Likewise Grahame, another Tesla owner, who concedes he did at first find the centre screen strange: "My wife and I took the plunge in the world of EVs in 2020 with the purchase of an MG ZS EV. It is, basically, a car designed for an internal combustion engines vehicle, but fitted instead with a battery and electric motor. We found its range (250km) both overstated and completely inadequate. We sold it during COVID-19 and really took the plunge and bought a Tesla Model 3 Long Range later in 2021 (a vehicle designed from the ground up as en EV). That Tesla is quoted as having a range in the high 500km, but real world (freeway touring, loaded up and with aircon on) the range would be something like 480km. More than adequate for our regular travels from Canberra to family in Melbourne, Brisbane and Broken Hill."