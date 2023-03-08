This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
As if the first Tuesday of the month wasn't bad enough with the RBA's sword of Damocles poised to drop more pain. Had you opened one of the Nine news websites or picked up hard copies of The Age or the Sydney Morning Herald, we were also at war - or at least would be within three years' time.
RED ALERT! they screamed. War with China within three years! We're not ready!
It was a terrifying assessment of the dark geopolitical clouds forming over the Indo Pacific. But its treatment was pure, over-the-top Tom Clancy. Even the accompanying graphics were over-egged in an alarming Cold War sort of way.
Had the previous owners of the once proud media network published it this way, they would have earned the epithet Fearfax. Nine, however, is clearly not averse to some tub-thumping clickbait, even if it means the substance of the story is lost in the noise surrounding it.
As Islamic politics and terrorism specialist Professor Greg Barton tweeted yesterday: "The SMH framing is lamentably sensationalist, and the story-telling simplistic, but the issues are real."
Yes, they are, particularly now we've agreed to become an American aircraft carrier and nuclear submarine pen in response to China's growing assertiveness over Taiwan. But if these issues are to be taken seriously, the media have a responsibility to treat them with the gravitas they deserve, not with glaring sensationalism.
Falling for clickbait leaves a sour taste, just as the Red Alert offering did. If it had been presented as what it was - a panel of "experts" wargaming and spitballing about possible scenarios and timelines for conflict - more readers would have read it to the end. Treated the way it was felt like Peter Dutton on steroids. It was a struggle to take seriously.
Red Alert prompted a blistering statement from former prime minister Paul Keating: "Today's Sydney Morning Herald and Age front page stories on Australia's supposed war risk with China represents the most egregious and provocative news presentation of any newspaper I have witnessed in over 50 years of active public life."
Perhaps we should all take a cold shower. Then, hopefully, we might be less inclined to beat the war drum over every single issue.
Climate wars, super wars, culture wars, class wars. Every disagreement or debate seems to be escalated to war status these days. The stuff of headlines would have us in perpetual conflict, something over which George Orwell sounded a warning in 1984: "The very word 'war', therefore, has become misleading. It would probably be accurate to say that by becoming continuous war has ceased to exist."
No wonder we have conflict fatigue. All I am saying is give peace - and responsible journalism - a chance.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you believe we will be at war with China within three years? Do sensationalist headlines encourage you to read on or do they turn you off? Is the word "war" used too much in the coverage of everyday issues? Do you have conflict fatigue?Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
- The Reserve Bank of Australia has delivered its tenth consecutive interest rate hike, pushing the official cash rate to its highest point in almost 11 years and adding $20 a week to repayments on an average mortgage. In a widely anticipated move, the RBA board decided to raise interest rates by 0.25 of a percentage point to 3.6 per cent, tightening the financial screws on borrowers and increasing the risk that the economy tips into recession.
- Nearly half of federal government agencies have now banned the use of popular app TikTok while the Albanese government awaits further security advice in the wake of bans overseas by Australia's closest allies. A Canberra Times analysis of 137 federal agencies and entities can reveal TikTok is prohibited on mobile devices across at least 66 workplaces with others signalling they were in the process of reviewing whether staff should access the app.
- An Australian sour beer is being recalled over fears the cans could contain more alcohol, and carbonation, than expected. Watermelon sour beer from the Sunshine Coast-based brewery, Your Mates Brewing Co, is being recalled over a secondary fermentation in 375ml cans, Australian Food Standards said.
THEY SAID IT: "Our country is now geared to an arms economy bred in an artificially induced psychosis of war hysteria and an incessant propaganda of fear." - Douglas MacArthur
YOU SAID IT: Teslas, EVs, iPads where instruments should be and range anxiety.
Robert says: "I fully agree that a large screen in the middle of the dashboard does not do it for me as a driver; I am far too accustomed to all the dials and info being directly in front of me. However, as a Tesla passenger in my partner's car, I love that I can easily access my aircon controls, see the route, current speed, radio, music, etc. We love watching YouTube (or whatever) on the screen while charging! A great way to pass the time, which is usually 10 to 15 minutes."
Phil from Dunbogan plans to buy an EV in the next three to five years: "Australia has been slow to the market and there needs to be whole lot of catch-up before we can truly say that we have a stable EV eco-system including charging locations. But I compare this situation to other technology introductions, including the internal combustion engine car, slow at first and with all sorts of stumbles with their introduction. I'm quite sure the first drivers of cars suffered from the same range anxiety of today's EV owners."
Ian from Canberra is a new Tesla owner and he loves it. "Yes, EVs come with range anxiety, but the transition to new ways of organising things to reduce emissions may very well require a little personal anxiety and discomfort from time to time. A small price to pay considering the consequences of global warming. If you buy a new hybrid or any other new petrol driven car, you'll be adding another device that will pump out carbon dioxide for the next 10 years or so. At least if you're buying such a car, buy one that is used so you're not adding to the existing numbers of CO2 pumps."
Likewise Grahame, another Tesla owner, who concedes he did at first find the centre screen strange: "My wife and I took the plunge in the world of EVs in 2020 with the purchase of an MG ZS EV. It is, basically, a car designed for an internal combustion engines vehicle, but fitted instead with a battery and electric motor. We found its range (250km) both overstated and completely inadequate. We sold it during COVID-19 and really took the plunge and bought a Tesla Model 3 Long Range later in 2021 (a vehicle designed from the ground up as en EV). That Tesla is quoted as having a range in the high 500km, but real world (freeway touring, loaded up and with aircon on) the range would be something like 480km. More than adequate for our regular travels from Canberra to family in Melbourne, Brisbane and Broken Hill."
Deb is sceptical: "Ah John, I share your reluctance. It all sounds good ideologically, but I live in a regional area; I too have range anxiety and I am averse to Tesla and any Chinese variety of EV. I can't see us being early adopters due to price, charging issues and I am waiting to see what state governments do when they realise they need some revenue to replace what they're losing. Victoria is a prime example. As we are now retired, I don't want to pay a motza for a new vehicle, and a second hand EV doesn't sound appealing with the cost of battery replacement either. It's going to be a while before I am convinced this is the way of the future."
Ian says: "We took possession of an MG EV in late December and have travelled over 4000km in it since. We love it. Unlike the Tesla you mentioned, it has an array of standard buttons and switches to manage most functions as well as a touchscreen. It is beautiful to drive, we would never go back to an ICE vehicle. We have only waited once for a charge, about 20 minutes, and enjoyed the friendly chat to the other EV driver while we waited. And it has already saved us over $500 in fuel costs ($90 spent so far on charging). We all need to embrace this technology to reduce carbon and small particle pollution."
Old Donald is not impressed with the Tesla design: "I see several on every Sydney trip. They're very dull and uninteresting vehicles, something between a Lada and a Trabant. One assumes they function much better than either of those unimaginative pieces of mass production tin, but they appear to my eye to have been deliberately designed to unimpress. Oh well, maybe it doesn't matter, but I see them as yet another step towards artistic obscurity and sameness in machines. Simplify them, give them over to AI which almost has taken over our communication processes, and yet another human pleasure (driving) is lost to the new generation."
Allan says: "Well done on your light hearted expose on all that's wrong with EVs. Like you I'd definitely consider a hybrid but not an EV. I get range anxiety in my current car when the tank drops to quarter full (or three quarters empty). We're contemplating a longish road trip from Canberra to Adelaide soon but there's no way that would work looking for public chargers twice a day. I reckon EVs will turn out to be the biggest con of the century. However, that's clearly not the prevailing view in Canberra - as I drop the grand kids off to Telopea Park school in the mornings, every second car is a Tesla!"
Tom's on the same page when it comes to the Tesla's look: "I am absolutely here for the Tupperware comparison. It's like someone with zero imagination was asked to describe the future: make it a car, but smooth. Shame they've got a corner on the EV market, would similarly like to make the switch but don't want to give Elon a cent."
