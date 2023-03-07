A beauty of Vandermark's work is that it is completely non-prescriptive - even the titles are a bit minimal and generally suggestive of an orientation. Most of the pieces are fairly small table sculptures, including the two outstanding pieces, "Plug #1" and "Plug #2", where there is an intricate complexity with suspended objects possibly ready to plug openings. They appear like small, beautifully designed machines that are somewhat absurd in their seemingly intended function. The brilliant high gloss painted finish and the careful balancing of shapes gives these miniature creations (roughly 35cm high) a certain grandeur and permanence.