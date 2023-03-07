Catherine Woo: The weight of air. Beaver Galleries, 81 Denison Street, Deakin. Closes March 18.
Catherine Woo is a Tasmania-based artist who has long been fascinated with the relationship between humans and the broader, seemingly invisible environment. In her art practice she has frequently invited the natural elements - such as frottage from surfaces that she has encountered in nature or aspects of weather - to play the role of artistic collaborators.
Her present exhibition focuses on the surrounding atmosphere and how this may affect us. The artist writes, "Our relationship with this phenomenon has existed for as long as we have gazed up into its blue dome ... But our connection to it is shifting. Scientific research and space exploration, particularly in the last few decades, has profoundly changed our understanding of it ...
"For the first time there is tangible proof that no separation exists between what we do and how it affects the ecosystem in which we live. This body of work considers the dynamic inter-relationship with this delicate membrane and how these new insights affect our sense of being in the world."
This may be the artist's stated intention, but it is difficult to see how it is in fact realised in the 16 works on display.
They are all acrylic paintings on aluminium composite panels with most also having additional substances added to the surface to heighten the quality of texture.
They may be described as very "pretty" paintings with lovely, patterned surfaces that glitter in the light.
There is nothing tough or challenging about them or anything that would lead the viewer to question atmospheric changes or the transformations occurring in our ecosystem.
It may be described as a personal, intuitive response that has been translated into wonderfully elaborate patterns and spreading subtle fields of colour.
Her panel "Cosmos", measuring 120cm by 120cm, is fairly typical of the work on display. It is large enough to be engaging, but not big enough to be enveloping - in other words - we view it as an easel painting in its entirety.
The mark making is detailed and frenetic, a pattern of bright dots with interconnecting lines like an expansive white and grey spiderweb cast against a darker blue background.
It is shiny and reflective, but not engaging or contemplative. It is a painting about a very attractive, shiny surface that we are invited to admire where the film of acrylic paint is made even more appealing by the aluminium shield behind it.
A smaller painting, "Celestium VII", follows a similar formula except here the organic interconnecting lines have been more accentuated than the shining dots to create the impression of a layered mesh that has been suspended in space with the dark blue background swirling behind it.
While it creates a pleasing optical game and an intriguing pattern, there is something that appears a bit programmed and predictable.
Possibly the most successful painting in this exhibition is Celestium IX, where the background has become a murky darkness and there is a pattern of light emitting shapes, appearing like floating jellyfish, each punctured with a glowing white dot.
The somewhat random spread of these suspended shapes appears liberating when compared with the more rigid pattern making of some of the other panels.
While it can be described as an attractive exhibition, there is too much visual candy floss designed to seduce the eye and perhaps insufficient intellectual structure to engage the mind.
Perhaps this criticism will be seen by some as unnecessarily harsh and one can think of the old hymn from the 1970s, "All I need is the air that I breathe".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.