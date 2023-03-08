The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Andrew Podger | Superannuation tax concession changes in Australia aren't warranted. Treasury's approach grossly misleads

By Andrew Podger
March 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tinker around the edges, but any major changes are not warranted. Picture Shutterstock

Superannuation tax concessions are not costing over $40 billion a year, and will not exceed the cost of the age pension by 2060.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.