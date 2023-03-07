Annabel Neasham will never forget her first stakes winner.
Just six months after leaving the comfort of Ciaron Maher's operation and becoming a trainer in her own right, Equation stormed to victory in the Listed Canberra Guineas.
It was March 2021 and a sign of things to come.
Three weeks later Mo'unga broke through for a maiden Group 1 victory and Neasham now boasts 31 black-type wins to her name.
The trainer is looking to add to the tally when she returns to Canberra for Sunday's Black Opal Stakes.
Four horses from the stable have been nominated for the 50th edition of the feature race, with Dylan's Lad most likely to get a start. The other three, Empress of Wonder, Libertad and Portorosa, are expected to have assignments in Sydney or Melbourne throughout the week.
Dylan's Lad is a $70,000 yearling with two trials under his belt and still awaiting his first official start. The trainer is weighing up whether to ease him into action in a maiden in Gosford or chase the riches on offer in Canberra.
Neasham admits it would be a tall order to throw him straight into stakes racing, but is confident the colt will be up to the task.
"It will be throwing him into the deep end a bit," Neasham said. "He's trialled up well, he improved a lot from the first to the second trial. It's a big ask going to a stakes race in your first start so we'll see how he is through the week.
"It would be amazing if I can win it. Canberra is the capital of Australia, it's a cool place, a big open track. A lot of good horses have won the Black Opal over the 50 years, it would be great to add one to the honour roll."
A field of 31 horses have been nominated for the feature, led by Black Opal Preview winner Legolas.
A handful of Canberra-trained runners will defend home turf, with Gratz Vella's Chop The Ice, Todd Smart's Love Shuck and Norm Gardner's Miss Ghent all eyeing victory.
The Sydney raiders are likely to come in big numbers, with the powerhouse stables nominating for the contest. Chris Waller, Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott, and Ciaron Maher & David Eustace have all entered star colts and fillies in the race.
While many of the horses nominated have form in stakes races, a number are expected to drop out over the coming days.
Saturday's Magic Night Stakes and Pago Pago Stakes at Rosehill Gardens offer the last chance to win a guaranteed start in next week's Golden Slipper. While the fields are expected to be deeper in Sydney, the chance to win a start in the $5 million race will likely prove too good to turn down for many.
Despite the congested schedule, Neasham said the Black Opal holds a special place in the two-year-old calendar and remains a race trainers target for their top youngsters.
"The Black Opal has always produced good horses," she said. "It is getting pretty close to the Slipper, so it remains to be seen whether any back up six days later.
"There's a lot of good two-year-olds around, there's not a lot between them.
"They're all chasing that black-type, colts are worth a lot of money when they win a stakes race at two, black-type for fillies is good as well. That's what makes these races so strong.
"With these two-year-olds, one minute you have them, the next they've gone shin sore or are not quite right. It's a day-by-day proposition with two-year-olds. The Black Opal is always a strong field, you need a very good horse to win it."
