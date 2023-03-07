Australians are not healthier, we're just living longer, sicker

In describing Australia as " ... one of the healthiest countries in the world", your correspondent Ian Ring ("Medicare reform has quite a way to go", canberratimes.com.au, March 4) based his assumption on the fact that Australians are living longer.
On the contrary, Australians have never been more unhealthy, and they're living longer. If Australians were becoming healthier then surely the the cost of medical and pharmaceutical services would be declining. They're not.
Three reasons stand out. First, people expect more from Medicare and the medical industry than they do from themselves. Ring's solution for Medicare to throw more money at the medical industry and to shift a few chairs isn't going to fix that.
Second, "fitness" is the word that dare not speak its name in both Medicare and medical industry circles. Hands up it you've ever been taken out the back of the surgery for an aerobic fitness test? Hands up if you've ever been prescribed an aerobic fitness program, one that's been automatically measured, managed and monitored by your doctor via an electronic wrist band? Hands up if you've ever had your strength and flexibility measured, or been given a set of strength and flexibility exercises when presenting with a crook back?
Medicare was poorly set up. The architects thought it would improve health. It was a contributor to its decline. There is no financial incentive for people to keep themselves fit and healthy to the best of their ability.
Unless the governments of Australia drive fitness into the frontline of primary health care they'll all go broke and President John Kennedy's "softening process of our civilization" will continue to erode the status of our health, fitness and wellbeing.
Ms Hausegger is right to write that International Women's Day has become the domain of "corporate interests, silly slogans and cupcakes overshadowing a continuing fight for (women's) rights".
Present day women aspiring for gender equality particularly in the workplace have been conned by corporate sponsors for big IWD lunch and dinner functions; as Virginia said, these women come to hug and congratulate one another. They have little knowledge of the struggles by previous generations of feminists nor the difficulties ahead for many women in our own backyards, and other women around the world.
The majority of these women know little of the fights by women in trade unions, for equal pay, for permanency, for paid maternity leave, for the removal of promotion barriers in the workplace; and the work of other feminists for the right to vote, to take out a bank mortgage and even just to be able to enter a pub.
These women will celebrate on March 8 without a political lens on the meaning of International Women's Day.
As an older and still active feminist, I will not be attending these rubbish events.
Congratulations for publishing "International Women's Day deserves better than silly slogans and cupcakes" (canberratimes.com.au, March 5).
I too have been bothered by recent trends and the fostering of a version of femininity by social media and some visual mediums which appear to disempower women.
For the sake of my granddaughters and their generation we cannot allow this to go unchallenged.
Simon Cowan's recent column "Jim Chalmers' purpose for super is to unite it to Labor's vision and world view" (canberratimes.com.au, February 25) was a mix of mistakes and egregious misinformation.
Simon talked about Labor spruiking superannuation funds to pay into Labor's pet projects such as renewables.
He said: "...the obligation to act in member' best financial interests is pretty much the only thing holding back the floodgates of members' super money into a raft of sub-optimal ... investment schemes".
Actually the thin branch holding back the floodgates is the core charter of superfunds to invest members' funds wisely.
Another outrageous statement of Simon's is: "Especially when you consider the government's moves to overturn transparency reforms of the previous government".
It is a brave call to suggest Labor might be becoming less transparent than the most intransigent, opaque, misleading, pork barrelling and, according to Stuart Robert, downright lying government in Australia's history.
The Canberra Times risks its reputation publishing such rubbish.
The picture of beautiful children with "Video games helping students level up" (canberratimes.com.au, March 3) was a joy. The accompanying text was worrying.
The message was that computer games at primary schools steer girls towards technology careers and this is a good thing. This is disturbing. When we add something to the primary curriculum something else is squeezed.
What happens to the joy of singing and poetry? Listening to stories? Learning to hold a pencil for sustained cursive writing? Reading chapter books? Chanting maths tables? The list goes on.
I suspect that right now there are college teachers who would like to be able to set handwritten in-class essays to avoid the risks of recent computer program tricks. But has handwriting faded away?
The years in primary school are precious.
Australia Post is a government-owned enterprise and has a community obligation to delivering the mail as an essential service. It should not be treated as "just another business".
The overall numbers showing that letter mail is declining cannot tell the whole story. The government has to be mindful of those in rural, regional and remote Australia.
Mobile phone and internet connection is not everywhere reliable. There are an estimated 900,000 families with no internet connection. Apparently there are still 46 million Christmas cards exchanged in a year.
There has to be a meaningful consultation by the government on the future of the organisation, including the frequency of mail deliveries and appropriate postage prices. Apparently Australian stamp prices are low on an international scale.
The possibility of closure of post offices requires very careful scrutiny since they are responsible for other essential services as well as mail.
I read Crispin Hull and Mark Kenny's anti-LNP rants about the $3 million cap on super schemes. Neither mentioned defined benefit schemes. The one the PM is on will apparently pay him about $400,000 a year when he retires.
As many politicians, senior public servants and judges are still on the old and highly lucrative defined benefit schemes (such as the CSS) I wonder what Messrs Hull and Kenny have to say about those schemes? Why should they be exempt?
Re Crispin Hull's column "Peter Dutton is bluffing. Why now is the time to bring on fair tax" (canberratimes.com.au, March 7). There's lots of truth there.
Dutton and Taylor, in declaring an intention to reverse Labour's proposed tax increases for millionaire superannuants, make it clear they will spend public money to make the rich richer.
Next election they'll bill the ALP increase as an attack on working people, hoping the lies of 2019 will work again. Hopefully people will see through that.
It was good to read of "A Dense Account of Gallery's Past" (Panorama, March 4).
In 2021, the Art Gallery of NSW sought past entries for the 100th anniversary of the Archibald Prize. It approached the Walter Burley Griffin Society seeking the whereabouts of the portrait of Walter entered in the 1929 Archibald by Constance Paul.
This created a mystery yet to be solved. The National Library has a pencil sketch of that entry but the painting has disappeared. During contact with Ms Paul the library had around the time of the acquisition she was doubtful whether the completed oil painting still existed.
Ms Paul became an interior decorator, helping re-build bomb-damaged housing in inner London after World War II and later presented a BBC TV travelogue Careering with Constance in the 1950s. She died in London in 1983.
Who can help solve the mystery of Walter's missing portrait?
P McCracken (Letters, March 3) casts nasturtiums on the Chardonnay socialists for one thing and another. Fair enough, but he should keep up with times. They're all into Pinot Grigio now.
Woke revisionists pose as righteous idealists. But some are probably just gleefully malicious and egotistical - just like most graffiti vandals.
It seems ridiculous and petty that the heritage-listed building that houses the Glassworks can't have solar panels installed to generate electricity ("Businesses feel heat of gas decision", March 5). The ACT government needs to reassess its priorities.
I am confident Australians can continue to admire Tanya Plibersek without that implying any criticism of Anthony Albanese. ("PM sidesteps Plibersek's leadership assumption", canberratimes.com.au, March 5).
According to the Sunday Canberra Times Tennis ACT evolved from an entity that 100 years ago comprised five affiliated clubs paying "five schillings" (sic) each for members to compete. Presumably it was then known as the Austrian Capital Territory Tennis Association.
Transport Minister Chris Steel says buses have to compete with motor vehicle traffic. He seems unaware of bus rapid transit systems operating on their own right of way. He should study their effectiveness before committing billions to extending the light rail network.
The recently dearly departed Bob Kelly must have had a sense of humour. I say as his nearest and dearest are obviously comedians. Describing Bob (Tributes, March 4) as a librocubicularist they would have sent 98 per cent of readers scrambling for the nearest dictionary. No doubt they anticipated that Bob would enjoy that.
I laugh out loud when I hear experts say the 10th rate rise will be the breaking point. The breaking point for many Australians was passed a long time ago.
Your letters contributors on March 7 reminded me of the wit who said the "g" in Angus was silent. That would make him just an ass.
If LNP governments hadn't been so keen to offer tax breaks on high incomes and super balances there may not have been a need for "robodebt". Their mantra was to take from the poor and give to the rich.
Listen up. Some soundings say the Voice could fall on the tin ears of a silent majority.
