Let Briefs March 8

March 8 2023 - 5:30am
CHARDY OFF THE WINE LIST

P McCracken (Letters, March 3) casts nasturtiums on the Chardonnay socialists for one thing and another. Fair enough, but he should keep up with times. They're all into Pinot Grigio now.

