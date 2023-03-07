Let Briefs March 8

P McCracken (Letters, March 3) casts nasturtiums on the Chardonnay socialists for one thing and another. Fair enough, but he should keep up with times. They're all into Pinot Grigio now.
Woke revisionists pose as righteous idealists. But some are probably just gleefully malicious and egotistical - just like most graffiti vandals.
It seems ridiculous and petty that the heritage-listed building that houses the Glassworks can't have solar panels installed to generate electricity ("Businesses feel heat of gas decision", March 5). The ACT government needs to reassess its priorities.
I am confident Australians can continue to admire Tanya Plibersek without that implying any criticism of Anthony Albanese. ("PM sidesteps Plibersek's leadership assumption", March 5).
According to The Sunday Canberra Times Tennis ACT evolved from an entity that 100 years ago comprised five affiliated clubs paying "five schillings" (sic) each for members to compete. Presumably it was then known as the Austrian Capital Territory Tennis Association.
Transport Minister Chris Steel says buses have to compete with motor vehicle traffic. He seems unaware of bus rapid transit systems operating on their own right of way. He should study their effectiveness before committing billions to extending the light rail network.
The recently dearly departed Bob Kelly must have had a sense of humour. I say as his nearest and dearest are obviously comedians. Describing Bob (Tributes, March 4) as a librocubicularist they would have sent 98 per cent of readers scrambling for the nearest dictionary. No doubt they anticipated that Bob would enjoy that.
I laugh out loud when I hear experts say the 10th rate rise will be the breaking point. The breaking point for many Australians was passed a long time ago.
Your letters contributors on March 7 reminded me of the wit who said the "g" in Angus was silent. That would make him just an ass.
If LNP governments hadn't been so keen to offer tax breaks on high incomes and super balances there may not have been a need for "robodebt". Their mantra was to take from the poor and give to the rich.
Listen up. Some soundings say the Voice could fall on the tin ears of a silent majority.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.