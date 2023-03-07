The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Statues of trailblazers Dame Dorothy Tangney and Dame Enid Lyons are unveiled in Canberra on International Women's Day

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One half of the sculpture, Enid Lyons, the first woman elected to the House of Representatives. Picture by Karleen Minney

Across the road from the imposing King George V Memorial and down from the fluttering flags depicting Australia's (almost all) male prime ministers, a modest sculpture is now in place outside Old Parliament House, showing two groundbreaking women walking to to take their place in history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.