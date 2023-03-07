ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio knows what it's like to be the boom youngster with the world at your feet.
A schoolboy star who made his Wallabies debut at just 20 years old, the playmaker has been in the spotlight ever since.
It's a reality Queensland Reds youngster Tom Lynagh has been faced with over the past two weeks after being thrown into the Super Rugby arena.
The son of Wallabies legend Michael, the scrutiny has been amplified as long-suffering Reds fans look for their next saviour.
So it's no surprise significant praise has been heaped on Lynagh in the wake of Sunday's 71-20 drubbing of the Western Force. Calls for Australian selection have not started, but many are already pencilling him in as a future Test star.
Such is the nature of rugby in this country, the praise will quickly turn to criticism should things go pear shaped for the Reds this season.
It's a feeling Lolesio knows well, having struggled to receive consistent playing time for the Wallabies over the past two seasons.
While tough at times, the 23-year-old has learnt plenty of lessons and is confident he has come out a better football player. Lynagh, he hopes, will continue to grow throughout the early years of his career.
"I've seen some of his games and I think he's been doing an awesome job at the moment," Lolesio said. "I don't know much of him but from what I've seen, I've been very impressed.
"I've said this a couple of times over the years, let him settle into Super Rugby. He's going to make mistakes. I know what it's like coming through at 20, thinking you're the next big thing. Just take it easy on him, let him find his feet, because I'm sure he's got a huge future in front of him."
Lynagh and Lolesio are set to go face to face at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night when the Brumbies host the Reds.
The ACT playmaker has had to adjust to a different role this season, coming off the bench with scrumhalf Nic White in the team's first two matches.
Lolesio has impressed in the position and ensured the Brumbies have closed out each game to secure victories over the NSW Waratahs and Auckland Blues.
The playmaker has found the transition difficult, however he's likely to return to the starting side on Saturday.
"It's not nice coming off the bench but you've got to put the team first," Lolesio said.
"At the moment it's a team-first mentality. Me and [Nic] have been doing a pretty good job coming in in the last 30 minutes there. At the same time, [Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni] have been doing an awesome job in that first half especially.
"I'm just really putting the team first and trying to be the best version of myself."
Lolesio surprised many when he conceded in a post-match interview recently of going into his shell.
The comments came as the flyhalf attempts to move past a challenging 2022 and impress new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made it his goal to mentor Lolesio and the 23-year-old said he is starting to regain his confidence.
"I feel like I'm trying to express the best version of myself on the field," he said. "[That's playing] aggressive attacking rugby when it's on and playing real composed and calm when I need to."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
