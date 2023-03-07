Times Past: March 8, 1963

On this day in 1963, The Canberra Times described the excitement of the celebrations for Canberra's 50th birthday. Canberra was officially founded and named on March 12, 1913.
The main event during Jubliee week was a parade on March 9, 1963, with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh there to join in the celebration. The parade was to be just one of the big attractions during the program with more than 30 other events organised for the Jubilee week.
On this day, the program consisted of an art exhibition during the day by members of the Artist's Society of Canberra and band recitals in the evening in various locations around the city by the Royal Australian Air Force Band, the Canberra City Band and the Royal Military College Band. There was to be a Jubilee Princess crowned at the Red Cross Ball that evening.
Four thousand marchers and 50 floats were set to take part in the giant anniversary parade. Adding to that number, there was expected to be thousands more to line London Circuit to see the spectacular parade. The governor-general William Sidney would salute the parade from a small platform in Civic Square and he would be accompanied by his daughter the Hon. Catherine Sidney.
A list of all who took part in the parade could be found further into the paper of the day and the list included possibly every type of organisation, club, affiliation and society along with some of the prominent businesses of the era. Following the parade, there would be a Jubilee Fair to take place in the Civic Square.
Correction: An earlier version of this article said the founding date for Canberra was June 12, 1913.
