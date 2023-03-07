The Canberra Times

Times Past: March 8, 1963

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:51am, first published 12:00am
On this day in 1963, The Canberra Times described the excitement of the celebrations for Canberra's 50th birthday. Canberra was officially founded and named on March 12, 1913.

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

