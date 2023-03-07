A man accused of failing to lodge his tax returns properly for nearly a decade has had dozens of charges against him dropped and a warrant for his arrest withdrawn.
Dilawaaiz Dil was due to attend the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, six months after a warrant for his arrest was issued for failing to appear.
He was not present on Tuesday, when a prosecutor withdrew 54 charges of failing to furnish a tax return.
The reason for the withdrawal, which magistrate Ian Temby granted, was not disclosed.
The court heard in March 2022 that Mr Dil had allegedly failed to comply with taxation law requirements from 2012-19.
He was told in March there was no such thing as free food when he informed the court he hadn't sought legal advice due to costs.
Mr Dil said Legal Aid was unable to help him and other lawyers "want me to pay them".
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter responded that was because lawyers were giving Mr Dil an idea of expected legal costs.
"If you go to a shop, you don't expect to eat the food and not pay," Ms Hunter said.
"So, if you go to a lawyer, they're going to give you advice but they'll tell you it's going to cost you X amount of dollars, so you'll have to pay them."
Mr Dil was told if he were to be convicted, he should "understand that there'll be a significant fine".
The court heard in March that Mr Dil had submitted necessary information to the Australian Taxation Office in relation to all but two outstanding tax lodgments.
The withdrawn arrest warrant was the second issued for him in the past year.
A warrant was also issued for Mr Dil's arrest in January 2022 in relation to four failures to appear in court in 2018 and 2019.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
